How to watch Montreal Canadiens vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Vegas Golden Knights, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Montreal Canadiens are ready to host the Vegas Golden Knights to open a highly anticipated NHL battle on November 23, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Montreal has a record of 7-10-2 overall and 5-4-1 at home going into the game. The Canadiens average 10.3 penalty minutes each game, which ranks them seventh in the league.

As a whole, Vegas has a 12–6-2 record, and on the road, they are 4–4–2. When they score three or more goals, the Golden Knights are 12–2–2.

This is the first time this season that these two sides will encounter each other.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Montreal Canadiens vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game, plus plenty more.

Montreal Canadiens vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time

The Montreal Canadiens and the Vegas Golden Knights will face off against each other in an epic NHL action on November 23, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Centre Bell, in Montreal, Canada.

Date November 23, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Centre Bell Location Montreal, Canada

How to watch Montreal Canadiens vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Montreal Canadiens vs Vegas Golden Knights team news

Montreal Canadiens team news

Sam Montembeault has a 6-8-1 record, 2.85 GAA, .906 SV%, and two shutouts.

Cayden Primeau has a 1-2-1 record, 4.67 GAA, and .845 SV% in his few appearances, without a shutout.

Nick Suzuki has started the season well for Montreal, scoring 19 points with seven goals and twelve assists.

Montreal Canadiens injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Reinbacher Reinbacher Left knee injury Out Patrik Laine Knee injury Out

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Adin Hill has an 8-4-1 record, 3.07 GAA, and .888 SV%, including a shutout for Vegas.

Ilya Samsonov has a 4-2-1 record, 2.99 GAA, and .906 SV%, but no shutouts this season.

Jack Eichel has scored 29 points, six goals, and twenty-three assists.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jakub Demek Undisclosed Out Nicolas Hague Undisclosed Out

Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record

The last five times these two teams performed, Vegas had a good record over Montreal, capturing all five of their last five games. The last time these two teams met, was on the 17th of November 2023, the Golden Knights beat the Canadiens 6–5, in a high-scoring game. On October 31, 2023, the Knights won a close game 3-2. Vegas beat them 4-3 on the 6th of March 2023, and 6-4 on the 6th of November 2022, showing that they can be excellent on offense. The Canadiens were able to maintain games close, however, Vegas has usually been the better team, particularly with their strong scoring. They might have the edge in this game.

Date Results Nov 17, 2023 Knights 6-5 Canadiens Oct 31, 2023 Knights 3-2 Canadiens Mar 06, 2023 Knights 4-3 Canadiens Nov 06, 2022 Knights 6-4 Canadiens Jan 21, 2022 Knights 4-3 Canadiens

