How to watch today’s Montréal Canadiens vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Montréal Canadiens are ready to meet the Los Angeles Kings to start a highly anticipated NHL battle on October 17, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Los Angeles Kings are 1-0-2 and the Montreal Canadiens are 2-2-0. The Canadiens have a great penalty kill rate of 92.9%, which ranks them fourth in the league. The Kings, on the other hand, are only 75% effective, which ranks them 22nd.

However, things are different in face-offs, where both teams have trouble getting the ball after the draw. Los Angeles is in 20th place with a 48% face-off win percentage, just ahead of Montreal in 30th place with a 44.9% win percentage.

Montréal Canadiens vs Los Angeles Kings: Date and puck-drop time

The Montréal Canadiens will take on the Los Angeles Kings in an electrifying NHL clash on October 17, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Centre Bell, in Montreal, Canada.

Date October 17, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Centre Bell Location Montreal, Canada

How to watch Montréal Canadiens vs Los Angeles Kings on TV & stream live online

TV channel: BSW, TSN2, RDS

Streaming service: ESPN+

Montréal Canadiens vs Los Angeles Kings team news

Montréal Canadiens team news

Sam Montembeault has performed great, with a record of 2-1-0, a goals-against average of 2.03, a save percentage of .942, and one shutout.

Cayden Primeau has had a tough time in his one game, earning a 6.30 GAA and a .793 save percentage.

Cole Caufield has scored four goals and four points.

Montréal Canadiens injuries

Player Injury Injury Status David Reinbacher Left knee surgery Out Patrik Laine Knee injury Out

Los Angeles Kings team news

Darcy Kuemper has had a tough start for the Kings. He has a 1-0-2 record, a 3.59 goals-against average, and a .890 save percentage.

Anze Kopitar has scored three goals and set up three assists for a total of six points.

Brandt Clarke has averaged only 17:20 minutes per game, supplying three assists.

Los Angeles Kings Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Arthur Kaliyev Clavicle fracture Out Drew Doughty Ankle injury Out

Montréal Canadiens and Los Angeles Kings head-to-head record

The Los Angeles Kings have taken their last five games against the Montreal Canadiens, and most of those wins were by large margins. The Canadiens will have to break this bad trend in their upcoming game. The Kings easily beat the Canadiens 4-0 in their recent game, which happened on December 8, 2023. They also won in a similar way on the 26th of November 2023. Montreal has lost close games in the past, including a 3-2 defeat in March 2023 as well as a 4-2 loss in December 2022. The Canadiens must be hoping to change the results of this game. The Kings have been doing well lately, and the Canadiens are having trouble with face-offs and goaltending. This game could be an easy win for Los Angeles, particularly if they can keep up their offensive pace and make the most of their special teams. On the other hand, Montreal will need their stars to perform well, if they want to push the Kings and possibly end their winning streak.

Date Results Dec 08, 2023 Kings 4-0 Canadiens Nov 26, 2023 Kings 4-0 Canadiens Mar 03, 2023 Kings 3-2 Canadiens Dec 11, 2022 Kings 4-2 Canadiens Nov 10, 2021 Kings 3-2 Canadiens

