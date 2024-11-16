How to watch Montreal Canadiens vs Columbus Blue Jackets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Columbus Blue Jackets, including how to watch and team news.

The Montreal Canadiens will square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets to begin a highly anticipated NHL action on November 16, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Canadiens have the ninth-best power play in the league, with a 22% success rate. This gives them a big advantage when they have the extra player.

The Blue Jackets' penalty kill is a little more solid than Montreal's. At 81.4%, it ranks 13th across the NHL, while Montreal's is only 79.7%, it ranks 18th. This means Columbus may have a greater possibility of stopping Montreal's power play.

However, the team's power play is not excellent (18.4%, 19th), so it's not as much of a threat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Montreal Canadiens vs Columbus Blue Jackets NHL game, plus plenty more.

Montreal Canadiens vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Date and puck-drop time

The Montreal Canadiens will battle with the Columbus Blue Jackets in a thrilling NHL game on November 16, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Centre Bell, in Montreal, Canada.

Date November 16, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Centre Bell Location Montreal, Canada

How to watch Montreal Canadiens vs Columbus Blue Jackets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Montreal Canadiens vs Columbus Blue Jackets team news

Montreal Canadiens team news

Sam Montembeault has a 4-8-1 record, a 3.29 GAA, and a .893 SV%, with one shutout.

Cayden Primeau has a 1-2-1 record along with a tough 4.67 GAA and a .845 SV%.

Nick Suzuki has 17 points, including six goals and eleven assists.

Montreal Canadiens injuries

Player Injury Injury Status David Reinbacher Knee injury Out Patrik Laine Knee injury Out

Columbus Blue Jackets team news

Despite the Blue Jackets' problems, Elvis Merzlikins has a 2-5-1 performance, a 3.03 GAA, and a .896 SV%, with a shutout.

Daniil Tarasov's 3.89 GAA along with .865 SV% indicate his defensive struggles in 3-3-1.

Columbus' Kirill Marchenko has scored 15 points (6 goals, 9 assists) to lead the team's offense.

Columbus Blue Jackets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jordan Dumais Lower body injury Out Boone Jenner Shoulder injury Out

Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets head-to-head record

The Montreal Canadiens have dominated the Columbus Blue Jackets in their last five head-to-head matchups, winning all five games and outscoring Columbus by a wide margin. Their most recent meeting on March 13, 2024, resulted in a convincing 3-0 shutout for the Canadiens, showcasing their defensive prowess. Montreal's offense has also been potent in these contests, highlighted by an 8-2 rout on March 26, 2023, and consistent multi-goal performances in the other games. The Blue Jackets will need to tighten up defensively and find ways to counter Montreal’s balanced attack to avoid another lopsided result. Based on this history, the Canadiens are favored to control the game again, but Columbus may look to break their losing streak with a more disciplined effort.

Date Results Mar 13, 2024 Canadiens 3-0 Blue Jackets Nov 30, 2023 Canadiens 4-2 Blue Jackets Oct 27, 2023 Canadiens 4-3 Blue Jackets Mar 26, 2023 Canadiens 8-2 Blue Jackets Nov 24, 2022 Canadiens 3-1 Blue Jackets

More NHL news and coverage