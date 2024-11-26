+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Utah Hockey Club v Pittsburgh PenguinsGetty Images Sport
Watch Canadiens vs Club live on ESPN+
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch Montreal Canadiens vs Utah Hockey Club NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Utah Hockey Club, including how to watch and team news.

The Montreal Canadiens are scheduled to face the Utah Hockey Club to open a high-voltage NHL battle on November 26, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Montreal has a strong 22.4% success percentage on their power play, which stands 11th in the league and shows their ability to take advantage of man-advantage situations. They rank eighth in the league with an 82.4% penalty kill rate.

Utah's power play, on the other hand, is only 18% effective, which ranks them 20th, and the penalty kill is significantly worse at 76.5%, which ranks them 22nd.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Montreal Canadiens vs Utah Hockey Club NHL game, plus plenty more.

Montreal Canadiens vs Utah Hockey Club: Date and puck-drop time

The Montreal Canadiens and the Utah Hockey Club will clash with each other in an electrifying NHL action on November 26, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Centre Bell, in Montreal, Canada.

DateNovember 26, 2024
Puck-Drop Time7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
VenueCentre Bell
LocationMontreal, Canada

How to watch Montreal Canadiens vs Utah Hockey Club on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TSN2, RDS, Utah16

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Montreal Canadiens vs Utah Hockey Club team news

Montreal Canadiens team news

Sam Montembeault has a 6-9-1 record, 3.08 GAA, .899 save percentage, and two shutouts.

Cayden Primeau has a 1-2-1 record, 4.59 GAA, and a .842 save rate in limited appearances.

Nick Suzuki leads the attack with 19 points, seven goals, and twelve assists.

Montreal Canadiens injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
David ReinbacherKnee injuryOut
Patrik LaineKnee injuryOut

Utah Hockey Club team news

Karel Vejmelka has displayed reliability under pressure with a 2.30 GAA and .926 save % despite a 2-6-0 record.

Clayton Keller leads the group with nineteen points, including six goals and thirteen assists.

Utah Hockey Club injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Sean DurziUpper body injuryOut
Connor IngramUpper body injuryOut

