How to watch today's Canada vs USA World Lacrosse Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Championship Lacrosse game between Canada and USA, as well as start time and team news.

The USA secured a 16-9 victory against the Haudenosaunee in their opening match of pool play, marking their first triumph over the Haudenosaunee in world championship box lacrosse history.

In their subsequent game, England got off to a strong start, overcoming an early 2-0 deficit to tie the score at 2-2 within the first six minutes, thanks to goals from Elliot Leonard and Corey Small.

However, the USA quickly asserted their dominance, demonstrating their professional caliber with six goals from Jack Hannah, four from Connor Kirst, and a hat-trick by Mac O’Keefe.

Corey Small netted a third goal for a resilient England team just before halftime, but the USA maintained their ruthless approach, ultimately claiming a decisive 23-3 victory to remain undefeated heading into their final pool stage match.

As for Canada, after cruising past England 19-4 in their opener, they edged the Haudenosaunee, winning 13-10 on Sunday during pool play. This matchup featured two teams that have faced each other in every gold medal game to date.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Canada vs USA game, including key players and where to watch.

Canada vs USA: Date and Tip-off Time

Canada and USA are ready to meet in an epic World Championship Lacrosse game on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Mary C. Winder Community Center, in Oneida, New York.

Date Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Mary C. Winder Community Center Location Oneida, New York

How to watch Canada vs USA Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic World Lacrosse Championship matchup between Canada and USA live on the ESPNU channel and ESPN+ streaming service.

Canada vs USA Team News

Canada Team News

Since its inception in 2003, Canada has claimed victory in every edition of this tournament. The roster is filled with National Lacrosse League stars, including Dhane Smith, Dillon Ward, Challen Rogers, Graeme Hossack, and Shayne Jackson, all of whom return from the gold medal-winning team in 2019.

Additionally, Jeff Teat, Josh Byrne, Ian Mackay, and Latrell Harris will be making their debuts at the world box championship. Collectively, Smith (2016, 2022), Jackson (2020), and Byrne (2024) have garnered four NLL MVP awards. Teat led the league in scoring this season, while Jake Withers and Nick Rose were recognized as Transition Player of the Year and Goalie of the Year, respectively.

Jeff Teat was the maestro with a goal and seven assists, while Ryan Smith had a hat trick against Haudenosaunee. Wesley Berg had a goal and four assists.

USA Team News

The U.S. faced a setback when "Captain America" Tom Schreiber sustained a season-ending injury in the Premier Lacrosse League. However, Joe Resetarits and Blaze Riorden are returning for their third world box championship, alongside Joel White, who has come out of retirement. The Americans are also embracing a youth movement, featuring current NCAA talents like CJ Kirst from Cornell and Joey Spallina from Syracuse, both of whom have performed admirably in the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League.

Spallina, the youngest member of the U.S. squad, made a significant impact in the second half against. He netted a total of four goals, capping off a surge in the third quarter that extended the USA's lead to five goals.