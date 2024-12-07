How to watch today's Burton vs Wrexham League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Burton and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Eyeing a fourth straight League One win, Wrexham make the trip to the Pirelli Stadium to take on Burton on Saturday.

Phil Parkinson's men trail current leaders Wycombe Wanderers by two points but the latter would have a game in hand even after the games on matchday 19. And while Wrexham come off a 1-0 victory over Barnsley, Burton last picked up a 1-0 win at Peterborough United.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Burton vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the League One match between Burton and Wrexham will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Burton vs Wrexham kick-off time

League One - League One Pirelli Stadium

The League One match between Burton and Wrexham will be played at the Pirelli Stadium in Burton, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 pm ET on Saturday, December 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Burton team news

Midfielder Charlie Webster will serve the final game of his three-match ban, as Burton interim manager Tom Hounsell is likely to name an unchanged lineup from the Peterborough win.

Mason Bennett and Rumarn Burrell will be involved in the final third.

Wrexham team news

Parkinson will be without Steven Fletcher, Jack Marriott, Arthur Okonkwo and George Evans due to injuries.

Mark Howard could be handed a start ahead of Callum Burton in goal, while James McClean and George Dobson will be suspended on account of picking their milestone bookings in the midweek. So Andy Cannon and Sebastian Revan can expect to start from the onset.

Elliot Lee and Ollie Palmer will continue to lead the line.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

