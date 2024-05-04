Burnley vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Burnley and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Burnley will be looking to boost their Premier League survival hopes by taking three points against Newcastle United at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

The Clarets were headed for relegation only a few months ago, but they have since gotten their act together as they look to stage an unprecedented epic escape.

Last time out, Vincent Kompany's side earned another vital point by scoring a late equaliser to come away with a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford. Burnley are now only two points from safety with three games remaining, the first of which is against Newcastle this Saturday.

After going down 2-0 at Crystal Palace last midweek, the Magpies got their top-six bid back on track with a 5-1 demolition job of Sheffield United last Saturday. As a result, Eddie Howe's side remains in seventh place in the standings, just one point adrift of sixth-placed Man United.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Burnley vs Newcastle kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT Venue: Turf Moor

The Premier League match between Burnley and Newcastle United will be played at Turf Moor in Burnley, England.

It will kick off at 10 am ET/ 7 am PT on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Burnley vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Stream. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Burnley team news

Burnley will miss out no fewer than five players for the visit of Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon. Nathan Redmond (hamstring), Luca Koleosho (knee), Aaron Ramsey (knee), Jordan Beyer (thigh), and Ameen Al-Dakhil (undisclosed) all feature on the Clarets' injury report.

Burnley possible XI: Muric; Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Vitinho; Odobert Cullen, Berge, Larsen; Foster, Fofana

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trafford, Muric, Vigouroux Defenders: Ekdal, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Esteve, Delcroix, Taylor, Assignon, Vitinho Midfielders: Berge, Massengo, Cork, Brownhill, Cullen, Ramsey, Tresor, Gudmundsson, Agyei Forwards: Amdouni, Rodriguez, Brunn Larsen, Manuel, Odobert

Newcastle team news

Red-hot Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes have been outstanding for Newcastle, who are still struggling with a lengthy injury list that has hampered their progression this season.

Sandro Tonali (suspended), Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Joelinton (thigh), Nick Pope (shoulder), Lewis Miley (back), Matt Targett (Achilles), Kieran Trippier (calf) and Joe Willock (Achilles) have all been ruled out this weekend.

Centre-back Fabian Schar (thigh) has emerged as a minor doubt but should be fit to play here.

Newcastle possible XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Krafth, Schar, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson; Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Schar, Dummett, Hall, Burn, Krafth Midfielders: Guimaraes, Longstaff, Ritchie, Anderson, Murphy, Barnes Forwards: Gordon, Isak, Wilson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/09/23 Newcastle United 2-0 Burnley Premier League 22/05/22 Burnley 1-2 Newcastle United Premier League 04/12/21 Newcastle United 1-0 Burnley Premier League 26/08/21 Newcastle United 0-0 Burnley EFL Cup 11/04/21 Burnley 1-2 Newcastle United Premier League

Useful links