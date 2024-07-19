How to watch the NBA Summer League game between the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks, as well as tip-off time and team news.

After dropping their third Summer League to the LA Lakers, 87-86, the Atlanta Hawks (0-3) head into their matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Friday night without a win in Las Vegas.

The Hawks lost all three games by a combined of ten points. They play tough defense, hustle down the floor, and fight for the boards.

The 1-2 Chicago Bulls, meanwhile, were beaten, 85-77, in the NBA Summer League at Thomas and Mack Center on Tuesday.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks NBA Summer League game, including injury report, key players and where to watch.

Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks : Date and Tip-off time

The electrifying NBA Summer League matchup between the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks is set to take place on Friday, July 19, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Friday, July 19, 2024 Time 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Arena Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NBA matchup between the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks live on NBA TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

You can watch every game of summer league live on ESPN+ for under $11 when you sign up for one month of access on ESPN's streaming service.

Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks Team News

Chicago Bulls

Matas Buzelis has performed well through the first three games for the 1-2 Bulls. Buzelis is averaging 20.3 points and 2 blocks in 31.6 minutes, playing with a competitive edge that is drawing widespread raves. DJ Steward racked up 15 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals. Julian Phillips posted 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Atlanta Hawks

On a night when they were already missing their top playmaker, Nikola Đurišić, the Hawks got hit with more bad news just before tip-off. Zaccharie Risacher and Dylan Windler were both sidelined, with Risacher nursing a right quad contusion and Windler dealing with a right elbow injury.

Both players are critical to the team's offensive scheme. To add insult to injury, Mo Gueye had to exit the game after just 16 minutes due to a hip contusion. Essentially, the team played without three starters against the Heat, and that's worth noting.

Head-to-Head