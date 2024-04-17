How to watch today's Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks NBA Play-in game: Live stream, TV schedule, and start time

Everything you need to know about how to watch the NBA Play-in game between the Bulls and the Hawks, as well as the start time and team news.

The Atlanta Hawks (36-46) will look to snap a four-game road losing streak when they visit United Center to face the Chicago Bulls (39-43) on Wednesday as part of the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament NBA bracket.

In their last game, the Bulls, led by DeMar DeRozan, scored a team-high 30 points in a 120-119 loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday, while the Hawks lost 157-115 to the Pacers.

Despite a setback last time out, the Bulls enter this play-in tournament in pretty good spirits. They secured victories in their two previous matchups, only falling to the Knicks after overtime. They finished the NBA regular season with 39 wins and 43 losses, including 20 victories and 21 defeats at home.

Unlike their counterparts in this matchup, the Hawks enter this contest in terrible form. They have dropped six games on the spin, which has pushed them to the tenth spot in the Eastern Conference with 36 wins and 46 losses.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to watch the Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks game today.

Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks: Date & Tip-off Time

The Chicago Bulls will play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. This highly anticipated NBA Play-in Tournament game will take place at 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Kick-off Time 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Venue United Center Location Chicago, Illinois, USA

How to watch the Bulls vs Hawks NBA Play-in match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Today's Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks game will be shown live on ESPN. Fans in the United States can catch the game live through FuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Plans for FuboTV start at $79.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for NBA and general sports fans.

Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks Team News

Chicago Bulls Team News

The Chicago Bulls have ruled out Zach LaVine (ankle), Patrick Williams (foot), and Julian Phillips (foot) for this game, while Andre Drummond (ankle) and Ayo Dosunmu (quad) have been listed as probable.

DeMar DeRozan closed out the regular season with four straight 30-point games, and he pushed his season average to 24.0 points per game along the way. Chicago is likely going to lean on him to carry the attack, given his experience in playoff situations throughout his career.

Chicago Bulls probable starting lineup: Coby White, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green, Nikola Vucevic

Atlanta Hawks Team News

The Atlanta Hawks will take the court on the road against the Chicago Bulls without several of their best players.

Saddiq Bey (left knee torn ACL), Jalen Johnson (right ankle sprain) and Onyeka Okongwu (left big toe sprain) are all out tomorrow.

All-Star guard Young returned for the final three games of the regular season, averaging 15 PPG and 10 APG on 57.7 percent shooting from the field. The Hawks are hoping that they can rely on Young in the play-in to help them advance to Friday's game for the No. 8 seed.

Atlanta Hawks probable starting lineup: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Deandre Hunter, Bruno Fernando

Head-to-Head Record

The season series between the two sides was a closely contested affair: Chicago won 2-1 but outscored Atlanta by only three points total. Here's a record of the last five meetings between the Bulls and the Hawks: