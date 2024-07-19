How to watch today's Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA Summer League game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns , as well as tip-off time and team news.

Three games down, another one to go for the Milwaukee Bucks (0-3) in the Las Vegas Summer League. The Bucks hope to get their first win tonight when they face the Phoenix Suns (1-2) on Friday.

Milwaukee finds itself at the bottom of the standings, with a 96-89 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday and a humbling 112-81 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday followed by a 112-97 loss to the LA Clippers on Tuesday.

Phoenix, meanwhile, lost to the Golden State Warriors, 90-73, in its first summer league game before going onto lose to the Indiana Pacers as well. They bounced back with a thrilling 100-99 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. David Roddy scored all three of those free throws with 0.3 left on the clock to grab Phoenix the nail-biting win.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns NBA Summer League game, including injury report, key players and where to watch.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns : Date and Tip-off time

The electrifying NBA Summer League matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns is set to take place on Friday, July 19, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Friday, July 19, 2024 Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Arena Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NBA matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns live on NBA TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

You can watch every game of summer league live on ESPN+ for under $11 when you sign up for one month of access on ESPN’s streaming service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns Team News

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks have yet to win a game this summer, but there’s no doubt that they have some NBA talent on the roster with former first-round picks TyTy Washington and MarJon Beauchamp highlighting a roster that also includes Andre Jackson and Chris Livingston.

AJ Johnson scored 22 points with four rebounds and four assists for the Bucks in the defeat to the Clippers. Ryan Rollins came off the bench to lead the team in scoring with 24 points, four boards and three dimes. Tyler Smith and Hugo Besson both chipped in with 12 points off the bench. Livingston posted 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns were led by the heroic Roddy, who inspired the miraculous come-back and finished with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists. Daniel Buie III collected 16 points, two rebounds, three assists and three steals. Isaiah Wong led the bench with 18 points and two rebounds, while Michael Devoe added 16 points, four rebounds and two steals.

Head-to-Head