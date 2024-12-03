How to watch Boston Bruins vs Detroit Red Wings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings, as well as puck drop time and team news

The thrilling NHL action between the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings will happen on December 03, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Boston Bruins are third across the Atlantic Division with a record of 12-11-3. The Detroit Red Wings are sixth across the same division with a record of 10-11-3.

The Bruins have the worst power play in the league, finishing just 11.7% of their chances. This makes them very open to Detroit's powerful power play, which is ranked fourth in the league at 27.8%.

Boston's penalty kill is only 78.5% (20th), it is better than Detroit's, which is 65.2% and last in the NHL.

Boston Bruins vs Detroit Red Wings: Date and puck-drop time

The Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings will meet in an epic NHL clash on December 03, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date December 03, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year.

Boston Bruins vs Detroit Red Wings team news

Boston Bruins team news

Jeremy Swayman has a record of 7-9-2, a 3.09 GAA, and a save percentage of .893.

Joonas Korpisalo has posted a 5-2-1 record, 2.45 GAA, and a .907 save rate, including two shutouts.

David Pastrnak leads Boston with 23 points from nine goals and fourteen assists.

Boston Bruins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Hampus Lindholm Lower body injury Out Alec Regula Knee injury Out

Detroit Red Wings team news

Cam Talbot has a 6-5-2 record, 2.73 GAA, a save percentage of .915, and one shutout.

Alex Lyon has a 4-4-0 performance with a 2.74 GAA along with a save percentage of .911.

Lucas Raymond has scored 25 points (7 goals, 18 assists).

Detroit Red Wings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Patrick Kane Upper body injury Day-to-Day Alex Lyon Lower body injury Day-to-Day

Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings head-to-head record

In the previous five head-to-head games, the Boston Bruins have a slight edge, having won three of the past five games. The last time these two teams performed, on the 24th of November 2024, the Bruins beat the Red Wings 2-1. In January 2024, the Bruins won big, 5-3. The two games that happened in late 2023 were won by the Red Wings, one 5-2 in November and the other 5-4 in early November. This shows that they can fight. Based on these outcomes, it looks like this game will be very close. Boston may have the edge because of their recent achievements, but Detroit has what it takes to beat the Bruins, particularly if their attack gets going. Special teams might be very important. The Red Wings' offensive attack will probably test Boston's weak penalty kill.

Date Results Nov 24, 2024 Bruins 2-1 Red Wings Jan 01, 2024 Bruins 5-3 Red Wings Nov 24, 2023 Red Wings 5-2 Bruins Nov 05, 2023 Red Wings 5-4 Bruins Oct 29, 2023 Bruins 4-1 Red Wings

