Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers (C) Jack Roslovic #96 (L) and Braden Schneider #4 (R) NHLGetty images
How to watch Boston Bruins vs New York Rangers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Boston Bruins and the New York Rangers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Boston Bruins will host the New York Rangers to start a high-voltage NHL clash on February 1, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT.

Boston boasts a 25-22-6 total record, including a dominant 16-8-3 record on home ice. The Bruins have the most penalty minutes in the league, with an average of 11.0 per game.

New York arrives at a 24-22-4 overall record with a 12-11-2 record on the road. The Rangers do nicely in attack, with an 18-7-3 mark when they score at least three goals.

This will be the second game between the two sides this season. The Rangers won the first game 2-1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Bruins vs New York Rangers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Boston Bruins vs New York Rangers: Date and puck-drop time

The Boston Bruins will take on the New York Rangers in an exciting NHL battle on February 1, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

DateFebruary 1, 2025
Puck-Drop Time3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT
VenueTD Garden
LocationBoston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Bruins vs New York Rangers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Boston Bruins vs New York Rangers team news

Boston Bruins team news

Morgan Geekie has scored 15 goals and has 11 assists.

David Pastrnak has scored seven goals and has 12 assists during his past 10 games.

Boston Bruins Injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Oliver WahlstromIllnessDay-to-Day
Hampus LindholmLower body injuryOut

New York Rangers team news

Adam Fox has scored three goals and made 37 assists.

Artemi Panarin has scored five goals and made four assists in his last 10 games.

New York Rangers Injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Chris KreiderUpper body injuryDay-to-Day
Filip ChytilUpper body injuryDay-to-Day

Boston Bruins and New York Rangers head-to-head record

The Rangers have won all five of their previous encounters with the Bruins, demonstrating their dominance in recent games. In their last game on January 3rd, 2025, New York won 2-1, similar to their previous low-scoring match on December 17, 2023. The Rangers have shown their strong offense by winning 5-2 on both the 22nd of March 2024 and the 27th of September 2024. New York's skill in stopping Boston's attacks and taking advantage of their own scoring chances could be a key factor again. The Bruins need to figure out how to score against the Rangers' strong defense because New York has kept them to two goals or less in their recent games. If the Boston Bruins can score more points, they might end their losing streak, however, the Rangers have been performing very well lately, so they are likely favored to win.

DateResults
Jan 03, 2025Rangers 2-1 Bruins
Sep 27, 2024Rangers 5-2 Bruins
Sep 23, 2024Rangers 3-2 Bruins
Mar 22, 2024Rangers 5-2 Bruins
Dec 17, 2023Rangers 2-1 Bruins

