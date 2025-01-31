How to watch Boston Bruins vs New York Rangers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Boston Bruins and the New York Rangers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Boston Bruins will host the New York Rangers to start a high-voltage NHL clash on February 1, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT.

Boston boasts a 25-22-6 total record, including a dominant 16-8-3 record on home ice. The Bruins have the most penalty minutes in the league, with an average of 11.0 per game.

New York arrives at a 24-22-4 overall record with a 12-11-2 record on the road. The Rangers do nicely in attack, with an 18-7-3 mark when they score at least three goals.

This will be the second game between the two sides this season. The Rangers won the first game 2-1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Bruins vs New York Rangers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Boston Bruins vs New York Rangers: Date and puck-drop time

The Boston Bruins will take on the New York Rangers in an exciting NHL battle on February 1, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date February 1, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Bruins vs New York Rangers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Boston Bruins vs New York Rangers team news

Boston Bruins team news

Morgan Geekie has scored 15 goals and has 11 assists.

David Pastrnak has scored seven goals and has 12 assists during his past 10 games.

Boston Bruins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Oliver Wahlstrom Illness Day-to-Day Hampus Lindholm Lower body injury Out

New York Rangers team news

Adam Fox has scored three goals and made 37 assists.

Artemi Panarin has scored five goals and made four assists in his last 10 games.

New York Rangers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Chris Kreider Upper body injury Day-to-Day Filip Chytil Upper body injury Day-to-Day

Boston Bruins and New York Rangers head-to-head record

The Rangers have won all five of their previous encounters with the Bruins, demonstrating their dominance in recent games. In their last game on January 3rd, 2025, New York won 2-1, similar to their previous low-scoring match on December 17, 2023. The Rangers have shown their strong offense by winning 5-2 on both the 22nd of March 2024 and the 27th of September 2024. New York's skill in stopping Boston's attacks and taking advantage of their own scoring chances could be a key factor again. The Bruins need to figure out how to score against the Rangers' strong defense because New York has kept them to two goals or less in their recent games. If the Boston Bruins can score more points, they might end their losing streak, however, the Rangers have been performing very well lately, so they are likely favored to win.

Date Results Jan 03, 2025 Rangers 2-1 Bruins Sep 27, 2024 Rangers 5-2 Bruins Sep 23, 2024 Rangers 3-2 Bruins Mar 22, 2024 Rangers 5-2 Bruins Dec 17, 2023 Rangers 2-1 Bruins

More NHL news and coverage