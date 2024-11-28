How to watch Boston Bruins vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Boston Bruins will host the Pittsburgh Penguins to start a thrilling NHL action on November 29, 2024, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT.

The Bruins have the worst power play rate in the league (12.4%), ranking 32nd. On the other hand, the Penguins' power play is better; at 20.6%, it ranks them 15th across the league.

The Bruins are ranked 23rd with a 77.3% win rate, while the Penguins are somewhat better with 78.6% and are ranked 17th.

The Bruins are only slightly ahead of the Penguins (52%, 9th) and 51.9%, 10th, in the face-off battle.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Bruins vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game, plus plenty more.

Boston Bruins vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Date and puck-drop time

The Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins will face off against each other in an epic NHL battle on November 29, 2024, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date November 29, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Pittsburgh Penguins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Boston Bruins vs Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Boston Bruins team news

This season, Jeremy Swayman has had a tough time. He has a 6-8-2 performance, and a 3.16 GAA, with a .888 save percentage, along with just one shutout.

Joonas Korpisalo has been better, with a 4-2-1 performance, a 2.38 GAA, a .911 SV%, and two shutouts.

David Pastrnak leads the team with 19 points, which includes eight goals and 11 assists.

Boston Bruins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Hampus Lindholm Lower body injury Out Alec Regula Knee injury Out

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Alex Nedeljkovic has a 3-4-3 performance, and a 3.42 GAA, with a .877 SV%.

Tristan Jarry has a record of 1-3-1, a 4.41 GAA, a .869 SV%, and no shutouts.

Sidney Crosby has 21 points, which includes eight goals and thirteen assists.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Blake Lizotte Concussion Day-to-Day Cody Glass Concussion Day-to-Day

Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins head-to-head record

The Boston Bruins have won four of the last five games between the two teams. The Bruins beat the Lightning 6-4 in their most recent game, which happened on April 14, 2024. This showed how strong their offense is.

Earlier during the season, on the 10th of March 2024, Boston beat Pittsburgh 5-1, showing that they could score more than the Pirates. But the Penguins did win a close game on January 5th, 2024, 6–5, showing that they can compete with the Bruins in games with a lot of goals.

Boston looks like the favorite because they have won their last two games, in April and March. But Pittsburgh will try to use their home-ice edge and improve their defense to change the result in their favor.

Date Results Apr 14, 2024 Bruins 6-4 Penguins Mar 10, 2024 Bruins 5-1 Penguins Jan 05, 2024 Penguins 6-5 Bruins Apr 02, 2023 Bruins 4-3 Penguins Jan 03, 2023 Bruins 2-1 Penguins

More NHL news and coverage