How to watch Boston Bruins vs Seattle Kraken NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Seattle Kraken, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage NHL battle between the Boston Bruins and the Seattle Kraken is set to take place on November 3, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT.

The Bruins' power play is quite poor, with a 14.9% success rate that ranks them 25th across the league. They might have a hard time against Seattle's 81.3% penalty kill success rate, which ranks 13th in the NHL. This makes Seattle a little better at stopping power plays.

Boston's penalty kill is only 76%, which is 20th in the league. If they make a mistake, Seattle's better power play, which is 20% and 16th within the league, could attack.

Boston Bruins vs Seattle Kraken: Date and puck-drop time

The Boston Bruins and the Seattle Kraken will face off against each other in an epic NHL action on November 3, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date November 3, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Seattle Kraken on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SN, SN1, TVAS, KHN, NESN, KONG

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Boston Bruins vs Seattle Kraken team news

Boston Bruins team news

Jeremy Swayman has a 3-4-1 record, and a 3.57 GAA, with a .884 save rate.

Joonas Korpisalo has a 1-2-0 record, a 3.48 GAA, along with a .871 save percentage.

David Pastrnak has 10 points from 6 goals and four assists.

Boston Bruins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alec Regula Knee injury Out

Seattle Kraken team news

Joey Daccord's 4-2-1 record, 2.85 GAA, and .912 save rate, he has been a good presence in net for Seattle.

Philipp Grubauer has a 1-3-0 record, and a 3.10 GAA, with a .881 save percentage.

Forward Jared McCann has 14 points (five goals, nine assists).

Seattle Kraken Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Brandon Montour Personal Day-to-Day Vince Dunn Upper body injury Our

Boston Bruins and Seattle Kraken head-to-head record

Three of the last five times these teams battled each other, the Seattle Kraken won. Their most recent wins over the Boston Bruins were in February 2024, when they won 4-3 and 4-1. These results show that Seattle has just discovered a way to beat Boston, especially when their defense and offense work well together. Boston's only recent win was a high-scoring 6–5 game in February of 2023, which shows that when their attack works, they can get past Seattle's defense. Seattle has a slight edge in how well they kill penalties, so Boston might have to count on David Pastrnak's goals during even-strength action to get past. Due to close games in the past and Joey Daccord's strong action in goal this season, this one could also be very close. Seattle's recent head-to-head edge and Boston's need for more scoring options will probably have big roles.

Date Results Feb 27, 2024 Kraken 4-3 Bruins Feb 16, 2024 Kraken 4-1 Bruins Feb 24, 2023 Bruins 6-5 Kraken Jan 13, 2023 Kraken 3-0 Bruins Feb 25, 2022 Bruins 3-2 Kraken

