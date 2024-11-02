How to watch Boston Bruins vs Seattle Kraken NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The high-voltage NHL battle between the Boston Bruins and the Seattle Kraken is set to take place on November 3, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT.
The Bruins' power play is quite poor, with a 14.9% success rate that ranks them 25th across the league. They might have a hard time against Seattle's 81.3% penalty kill success rate, which ranks 13th in the NHL. This makes Seattle a little better at stopping power plays.
Boston's penalty kill is only 76%, which is 20th in the league. If they make a mistake, Seattle's better power play, which is 20% and 16th within the league, could attack.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Bruins vs Seattle Kraken NHL game, plus plenty more.
Boston Bruins vs Seattle Kraken: Date and puck-drop time
The Boston Bruins and the Seattle Kraken will face off against each other in an epic NHL action on November 3, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.
|Date
|November 3, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT
|Venue
|TD Garden
|Location
|Boston, Massachusetts
How to watch Boston Bruins vs Seattle Kraken on TV & stream live online
TV channel: SN, SN1, TVAS, KHN, NESN, KONG
Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Boston Bruins vs Seattle Kraken team news
Boston Bruins team news
Jeremy Swayman has a 3-4-1 record, and a 3.57 GAA, with a .884 save rate.
Joonas Korpisalo has a 1-2-0 record, a 3.48 GAA, along with a .871 save percentage.
David Pastrnak has 10 points from 6 goals and four assists.
Boston Bruins Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Alec Regula
|Knee injury
|Out
Seattle Kraken team news
Joey Daccord's 4-2-1 record, 2.85 GAA, and .912 save rate, he has been a good presence in net for Seattle.
Philipp Grubauer has a 1-3-0 record, and a 3.10 GAA, with a .881 save percentage.
Forward Jared McCann has 14 points (five goals, nine assists).
Seattle Kraken Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Brandon Montour
|Personal
|Day-to-Day
|Vince Dunn
|Upper body injury
|Our
Boston Bruins and Seattle Kraken head-to-head record
Three of the last five times these teams battled each other, the Seattle Kraken won. Their most recent wins over the Boston Bruins were in February 2024, when they won 4-3 and 4-1. These results show that Seattle has just discovered a way to beat Boston, especially when their defense and offense work well together. Boston's only recent win was a high-scoring 6–5 game in February of 2023, which shows that when their attack works, they can get past Seattle's defense. Seattle has a slight edge in how well they kill penalties, so Boston might have to count on David Pastrnak's goals during even-strength action to get past. Due to close games in the past and Joey Daccord's strong action in goal this season, this one could also be very close. Seattle's recent head-to-head edge and Boston's need for more scoring options will probably have big roles.
|Date
|Results
|Feb 27, 2024
|Kraken 4-3 Bruins
|Feb 16, 2024
|Kraken 4-1 Bruins
|Feb 24, 2023
|Bruins 6-5 Kraken
|Jan 13, 2023
|Kraken 3-0 Bruins
|Feb 25, 2022
|Bruins 3-2 Kraken