How to watch today’s Boston Bruins vs Columbus Blue Jackets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets, including how to watch and team news.

The Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets will face off against each other to open a high-voltage NHL battle on November 18, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Bruins are coming off a 3-2 loss in overtime to the St. Louis Blues, in which Trent Frederic achieved twice.

Boston's overall record is 8-8-3, including a 5-3-2 home record. The Bruins are excellent at following the rules; they have a 4-1-0 record in actions where they had fewer fouls than their opponents.

The Blue Jackets come in with a 6–9–2 record overall and a 1–6-2 record on the road. But they perform excellently when their opponents spend a lot of time in their penalty box; in those cases, they have a 4-1-0 record.

This game on Monday is the first in a season series between these two teams.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Bruins vs Columbus Blue Jackets NHL game, plus plenty more.

Boston Bruins vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Date and puck-drop time

The Boston Bruins will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in a thrilling NHL game on November 18, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date November 18, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Columbus Blue Jackets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FDSNOH, NESN

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Boston Bruins vs Columbus Blue Jackets team news

Boston Bruins team news

Jeremy Swayman has a 5-6-2 record, 3.35 GAA, and .888 save percentage, however he has one shutout.

Joonas Korpisalo has proven more steady, going 3-2-1 with a 2.74 GAA, .901 save percentage, along with one shutout.

David Pastrnak leads Boston with 17 points, 8 goals, and 9 assists, driving the offense.

Boston Bruins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mark Kastelic Lower body injury Day-to-Day Hampus Lindholm Lower body injury Out

Columbus Blue Jackets team news

Elvis Merzlikins has a 3-5-1 record, 2.92 GAA, and a .898 save percentage, along with a shutout.

Daniil Tarasov has a 3-4-1 record, a 4.04 GAA, and a .861 save rate, still hunting for his initial shutout this season.

Kirill Marchenko has scored 16 points with six goals and ten assists.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jordan Dumais Lower body injury Out Boone Jenner Shoulder injury Out

Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets head-to-head record

In their last five games, the Boston Bruins have won four of the five games in which they have been involved with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The last times they performed, on January 3, 2024, and the fourth of December 2023, Boston easily won, with results of 4-1 as well as 3-1, respectively.

Columbus's only win was on the 28th of November 2023, when they beat the other team 5-2. The difference between these games has been Boston's strong defense and timely goals, while Columbus has had trouble staying consistent.

The Bruins will probably go into this game with trust because they have won this matchup before and can do well at home. However, the Blue Jackets might want to turn things around, particularly if they can repeat their strong scoring play from their last win.

Date Results Jan 03, 2024 Bruins 4-1 Blue Jackets Dec 04, 2023 Bruins 3-1 Blue Jackets Nov 28, 2023 Blue Jackets 5-2 Bruins Mar 31, 2023 Bruins 2-1 Blue Jackets Dec 17, 2022 Bruins 4-2 Blue Jackets

More NHL news and coverage