How to watch Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Philadelphia Flyers, including how to watch and team news.

The Boston Bruins are set to host the Philadelphia Flyers to start a highly anticipated NHL game on December 07, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.

Both the Boston Bruins and the Philadelphia Flyers are having trouble with their power plays. They are ranked 32nd and 26th in the league, respectively. The Bruins only score 11.8% of the time when they have an extra player, while the Flyers score 16.5% of the time.

The Flyers have a slightly better penalty-kill record than the Bruins. They are 11th in the NHL with an 80.8% win rate, while the Bruins are 16th with a 79.6% rate.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers: Date and puck-drop time

The Boston Bruins are scheduled to meet the Philadelphia Flyers in a thrilling NHL game on December 07, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date December 07, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers team news

Boston Bruins team news

Jeremy Swayman has an 8-9-2 record and a 3.03 goals-against average (GAA). He has also had a .893 save percentage.

Joonas Korpisalo has a record of 6-2-1, a 2.40 GAA, a .909 SV%, and two shutouts.

David Pastrnak leads the team with 26 points, which includes nine goals and seventeen assists.

Boston Bruins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Hampus Lindholm Lower body injury Out Alec Regula Knee injury Out

Philadelphia Flyers team news

Samuel Ersson has a 5-2-2 record, a 2.70 GAA, a .902 SV%, and one shutout.

Ivan Fedotov has had a more difficult season. He has a 4-4-1 mark, and 3.48 GAA, with a .877 SV%.

Travis Konecny has been scoring 30 points with thirteen goals and seventeen assists.

Philadelphia Flyers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Nicolas Deslauriers Undisclosed Day-to-Day Ryan Ellis Back injury Out

Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers head-to-head record

Based on their last five meetings, this encounter between the Bruins and the Flyers could be very close. In their last five games, the Bruins have taken two, which include a 3-0 shutout on the 2nd of November 2024, and a 4-1 win on October 2, 2024. This shows that they can control the game. The Flyers have been tough, though, as they have won two of their last three games—a 2-0 win on the 30th of October 2024, and a 3-2 victory on the 29th of September 2024. Following a string of wins for each team, this game could be very close, based on how well important players such as David Pastrnak for the Boston Bruins as well as Travis Konecny for the Philadelphia Flyers perform. Both teams have had trouble with their power play rates, so the special teams could additionally be very important.

Date Results Nov 02, 2024 Bruins 3-0 Flyers Oct 30, 2024 Flyers 2-0 Bruins Oct 02, 2024 Bruins 4-1 Flyers Sep 29, 2024 Flyers 3-2 Bruins Mar 23, 2024 Flyers 3-2 Bruins

More NHL news and coverage