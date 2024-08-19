How to watch Boston Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Boston Bruins and the Utah Hockey Club, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Boston Bruins are set to square off against the Utah Hockey Club to open a thrilling NHL action on November 21, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Boston Bruins are aiming to end a three-game losing streak.

Boston is currently 8-9-3 on the season and has a 5-4-2 home record. There has been trouble on both sides of the ice, resulting in a -21 scoring difference (69 goals allowed vs. 48 goals scored).

Utah has a 3-4-2 record on the road and an overall record of 7-8-3. They performed great in games with a lot of penalties, going 3-3-3 when they had more penalties than their opponents.

This is the second time this season that these two sides will face each other. They battled each other before and Utah won 2-1 in overtime.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club NHL game, plus plenty more.

Boston Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club: Date and puck-drop time

The Boston Bruins will take on the Utah Hockey Club in an epic NHL battle on November 21, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date November 21, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TVAS, Utah16, NESN

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Boston Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club team news

Boston Bruins team news

Jeremy Swayman has a 5-7-2 record, 3.47 GAA, and .884 SV% despite one shutout.

Joonas Korpisalo has a 3-2-1 record, 2.74 GAA, .901 SV%, and a shutout this season.

David Pastrnak leads the offense with 17 points, eight goals, and nine assists.

Boston Bruins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Hampus Lindholm Lower body injury Out Alec Regula Knee injury Out

Utah Hockey Club team news

Connor Ingram has struggled in net this season, going 6-4-3 having a 3.61 GAA and .871 SV%. He's still looking for his first shutout.

Karel Vejmelka has been a steady presence in little action, posting a 1-4-0 record, 2.58 GAA, and .915 SV%.

Clayton Keller continues to help the offense with 16 points, six goals, and 10 assists.

Utah Hockey Club Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Sean Durzi Upper body injury Out John Marino Back injury Out

Boston Bruins and Utah Hockey Club head-to-head record

The last time these two teams engaged, was on the 20th of October 2024, Utah beat the Bruins 2-1 in overtime, showing that they can score when it matters most.

Boston will probably try to score more goals, since they only scored one in that game, and will depend on key players such as David Pastrnak to guide the way. Utah could rely on Karel Vejmelka's powerful goaltending to stop the Bruins' attack once more.

He has performed great in limited games, so Utah knows he can handle high-pressure scenarios. Since Utah has been tough on the road and Boston has had trouble with a negative scoring difference, this game could be another close one with few goals. Special teams and goaltending will be very important.

Date Results Oct 20, 2024 Utah 2-1 Bruins

