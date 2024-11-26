How to watch Boston Bruins vs Vancouver Canucks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Boston Bruins are ready to host the Vancouver Canucks to open thrilling NHL action on November 26, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.
Boston's power play has been struggling at 12.8%, placing last across the NHL, a major setback to Vancouver's more productive 20.3% power play unit, which stands in the middle of the pack at 14th.
The penalty kill rates of both teams are about average. Boston's is 77.9% (19th), and Vancouver's is 78.6% (16th).
However, Boston is clearly better at face-offs. They win draws 51.7% of the time, which is 10th in the league, while Vancouver only wins them 50.1% of the time, which is 18th.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Bruins vs Vancouver Canucks NHL game, plus plenty more.
Boston Bruins vs Vancouver Canucks: Date and puck-drop time
The Boston Bruins will meet the Vancouver Canucks in an epic NHL clash on November 26, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.
|Date
|November 26, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
|Venue
|TD Garden
|Location
|Boston, Massachusetts
How to watch Boston Bruins vs Vancouver Canucks on TV & stream live online
TV channel: SN, NESN
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Boston Bruins vs Vancouver Canucks team news
Boston Bruins team news
Jeremy Swayman has a 6-7-2 record, 3.30 GAA, and .887 SV% this season, with one shutout.
Joonas Korpisalo, with a 4-2-1 record, 2.38 GAA, and .911 SV%, with two shutouts, has been more consistent.
David Pastrnak, a key Boston player and goal scorer, has 19 points (eight goals, eleven assists).
Boston Bruins Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Hampus Lindholm
|Lower body injury
|Out
|Alec Regula
|Knee injury
|Out
Vancouver Canucks team news
Kevin Lankinen has a 9-3-2 record, 2.74 GAA, .901 SV%, and a shutout.
Arturs Silovs has had trouble in limited action, going 1-3-1 with a 3.91 GAA, and .857 SV%, with no shutouts.
Quinn Hughes scored 19 points (four goals, fifteen assists) as a dynamic player.
Vancouver Canucks Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Brock Boeser
|Upper body injury
|Day-to-Day
|Thatcher Demko
|Knee injury
Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks head-to-head record
Out of their last five meetings, the Bruins and the Canucks have won three and lost two times, respectively. Boston's power includes a 4-0 shutout on the 9th of February 2024 and strong attacking action in all of their other wins.
On the other hand, the Canucks won a close game 3-2 on the 25th of February 2024, and another close game 2-1 in December of 2021, showing that they can perform well in close games. Boston may have an advantage because they are better at face-offs.
Vancouver will depend on Quinn Hughes to start the scoring and take advantage of Boston's 19th-ranked penalty kill. Special teams could be the difference in this game.
|Date
|Results
|Feb 25, 2024
|Canucks 3-2 Bruins
|Feb 09, 2024
|Bruins 4-0 Canucks
|Feb 26, 2023
|Bruins 3-1 Canucks
|Nov 14, 2022
|Bruins 5-2 Canucks
|Dec 09, 2021
|Canucks 2-1 Bruins