How to watch Boston Bruins vs Vancouver Canucks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Boston Bruins and the Vancouver Canucks, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Boston Bruins are ready to host the Vancouver Canucks to open thrilling NHL action on November 26, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Boston's power play has been struggling at 12.8%, placing last across the NHL, a major setback to Vancouver's more productive 20.3% power play unit, which stands in the middle of the pack at 14th.

The penalty kill rates of both teams are about average. Boston's is 77.9% (19th), and Vancouver's is 78.6% (16th).

However, Boston is clearly better at face-offs. They win draws 51.7% of the time, which is 10th in the league, while Vancouver only wins them 50.1% of the time, which is 18th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Bruins vs Vancouver Canucks NHL game, plus plenty more.

Boston Bruins vs Vancouver Canucks: Date and puck-drop time

The Boston Bruins will meet the Vancouver Canucks in an epic NHL clash on November 26, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date November 26, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Vancouver Canucks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SN, NESN

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Boston Bruins vs Vancouver Canucks team news

Boston Bruins team news

Jeremy Swayman has a 6-7-2 record, 3.30 GAA, and .887 SV% this season, with one shutout.

Joonas Korpisalo, with a 4-2-1 record, 2.38 GAA, and .911 SV%, with two shutouts, has been more consistent.

David Pastrnak, a key Boston player and goal scorer, has 19 points (eight goals, eleven assists).

Boston Bruins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Hampus Lindholm Lower body injury Out Alec Regula Knee injury Out

Vancouver Canucks team news

Kevin Lankinen has a 9-3-2 record, 2.74 GAA, .901 SV%, and a shutout.

Arturs Silovs has had trouble in limited action, going 1-3-1 with a 3.91 GAA, and .857 SV%, with no shutouts.

Quinn Hughes scored 19 points (four goals, fifteen assists) as a dynamic player.

Vancouver Canucks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Brock Boeser Upper body injury Day-to-Day Thatcher Demko Knee injury

Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks head-to-head record

Out of their last five meetings, the Bruins and the Canucks have won three and lost two times, respectively. Boston's power includes a 4-0 shutout on the 9th of February 2024 and strong attacking action in all of their other wins.

On the other hand, the Canucks won a close game 3-2 on the 25th of February 2024, and another close game 2-1 in December of 2021, showing that they can perform well in close games. Boston may have an advantage because they are better at face-offs.

Vancouver will depend on Quinn Hughes to start the scoring and take advantage of Boston's 19th-ranked penalty kill. Special teams could be the difference in this game.

Date Results Feb 25, 2024 Canucks 3-2 Bruins Feb 09, 2024 Bruins 4-0 Canucks Feb 26, 2023 Bruins 3-1 Canucks Nov 14, 2022 Bruins 5-2 Canucks Dec 09, 2021 Canucks 2-1 Bruins

More NHL news and coverage