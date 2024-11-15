This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins NHLGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch Boston Bruins vs St. Louis Blues NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the NHL game between the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Boston Bruins will host the St. Louis Blues to open a highly anticipated NHL game on November 16, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.

Boston has a poor power play rate of 11.4%, which places them in 32nd place in the league; the Blues are not much better, coming in at 14.6%.

The Blues are just ahead of the Bruins in 23rd place with a 77.1 percent penalty kill rate, making them slightly better on the penalty kill at 74.3%, which is still below average.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Bruins vs St. Louis Blues NHL game, plus plenty more.

Boston Bruins vs St. Louis Blues: Date and puck-drop time

The Boston Bruins will take on the St. Louis Blues in an exciting NHL game on November 16, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

DateNovember 16, 2024
Puck-Drop Time1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT
VenueTD Garden
LocationBoston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Bruins vs St. Louis Blues on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Boston Bruins vs St. Louis Blues team news

Boston Bruins team news

Jeremy Swayman has had one shutout despite having a difficult season with a 5-6-2 mark, 3.35 GAA, along with a .888 SV%.

Joonas Korpisalo has a record of 3-2-0, a 2.72 goals against average, a .900 save percentage, and one shutout.

David Pastrnak has 16 points for the Bruins, which includes seven goals and nine assists.

Boston Bruins Injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Hampus LindholmLower body injuryOut
Alec RegulaKnee injuryOut

St. Louis Blues team news

This season, Jordan Binnington has a 4-7-1 performance, a 3.31 GAA, a .886 SV%, and he has not posted a shutout.

Joel Hofer has a 3-2-0 record, a GAA of 3.33, an SV% of .903, and one shutout.

Jordan Kyrou has 14 points, which includes five goals and nine assists.

St. Louis Blues injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Philip BrobergLower body injuryOut
Robert ThomaAnkle injuryOut

Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues head-to-head record

The last five times the Bruins and the Blues battled each other, the rivalry between the two teams was pretty even. The last five games were close, with the Bruins winning three of them. They beat them 3-2 on the 13th of November 2024, and 4-3 in both January of 2024 and April of 2023. There was one big win for the Blues, a 5-1 victory in March of 2024, but as a whole, the Bruins maintained the upper hand due to their steady offense and defense. The Bruins have been doing well lately, and David Pastrnak leads their strong offense. They may have the upper hand going into the game, but the Blues still have a chance to pull off an upset, especially if Binnington and Hofer become better in goal.

DateResults
Nov 13, 2024Bruins 3-2 Blues
Mar 12, 2024Blues 5-1 Bruins
Jan 14, 2024Bruins 4-3 Blues
Apr 03, 2023Bruins 4-3 Blues
Nov 08, 2022Bruins 3-1 Blues

