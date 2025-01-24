This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the NHL game between the Boston Bruins and the Colorado Avalanche, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Boston Bruins are set to host the Colorado Avalanche to open a highly anticipated NHL game on January 25, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.

Colorado has a slightly stronger penalty kill effectiveness of 79.5%, which places 15th in the league, compared to the Bruins' 75.6%, which ranks 25th.

Boston is better at face-offs, winning 51.6% of the time, which lands them in 9th place. Meanwhile, Colorado struggles with only 44.5%, ranking them last at 31st.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Bruins vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game, plus plenty more.

Boston Bruins vs Colorado Avalanche: Date and puck-drop time

The Boston Bruins will take on the Colorado Avalanche in an epic NHL game on January 25, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

DateJanuary 25, 2025
Puck-Drop Time1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT
VenueTD Garden
LocationBoston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Colorado Avalanche on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Boston Bruins vs Colorado Avalanche team news

Boston Bruins team news

Jeremy Swayman has had a tough season with a record of 15-16-4. He has an average of 3.00 goals against per game and a save percentage of .896, but he has also achieved two shutouts.

Joonas Korpisalo has been reliable at 9-4-2, including three shutouts, a 2.70 GAA, and a .899 SV%.

David Pastrnak has 54 points, with 22 goals and thirty-two assists.

Boston Bruins Injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Hampus LindholmLower body injuryOut
Charlie McAvoyUndisclosedOut

Colorado Avalanche team news

Mackenzie Blackwood has a record of 15-13-5. He has an average of 2.57 goals allowed per game, a save percentage of .916%, and one shutout.

Scott Wedgewood boasts a record of 6 wins, 4 losses, and 1 tie. He has an average of 2.90 goals allowed per game, a save percentage of .900%, and has achieved one shutout.

Nathan MacKinnon is performing really well in offense, with 75 points made up of 19 goals and fifty-six assists.

Colorado Avalanche Injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Valen NichushkinLower body injuryOut
Gabriel LandeskogKnee injuryOut

Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche head-to-head record

In their last five games against each other, the Boston Bruins defeated the Colorado Avalanche four times. This includes a strong 4-0 win on the eighth of December in 2022 and a 5-1 win just days before that. In their latest game on the 17th of October 2024, the Bruins won decisively with a score of 5-3. The Avalanche won only one game, beating Boston 4-3 on January 9, 2024. This shows they can compete with Boston if they compete well. Boston has done well against Colorado recently and is better at winning face-offs, placing 9th while Colorado is 31st. This could give the Bruins an advantage, particularly if their attack can take advantage of Colorado's average penalty kill, which stands 15th. However, Colorado's strength and MacKinnon's skill in creating plays might make this a tough game.

DateResults
Oct 17, 2024Bruins 5-3 Avalanche
Jan 19, 2024Bruins 5-2 Avalanche
Jan 09, 2024Avalanche 4-3 Bruins
Dec 08, 2022Bruins 4-0 Avalanche
Dec 04, 2022Bruins 5-1 Avalanche

