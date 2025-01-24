How to watch Boston Bruins vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Boston Bruins and the Colorado Avalanche, as well as puck drop time and team news.

Colorado has a slightly stronger penalty kill effectiveness of 79.5%, which places 15th in the league, compared to the Bruins' 75.6%, which ranks 25th.

Boston is better at face-offs, winning 51.6% of the time, which lands them in 9th place. Meanwhile, Colorado struggles with only 44.5%, ranking them last at 31st.

Boston Bruins vs Colorado Avalanche: Date and puck-drop time

The Boston Bruins will take on the Colorado Avalanche in an epic NHL game on January 25, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date January 25, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Colorado Avalanche on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Boston Bruins vs Colorado Avalanche team news

Boston Bruins team news

Jeremy Swayman has had a tough season with a record of 15-16-4. He has an average of 3.00 goals against per game and a save percentage of .896, but he has also achieved two shutouts.

Joonas Korpisalo has been reliable at 9-4-2, including three shutouts, a 2.70 GAA, and a .899 SV%.

David Pastrnak has 54 points, with 22 goals and thirty-two assists.

Boston Bruins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Hampus Lindholm Lower body injury Out Charlie McAvoy Undisclosed Out

Colorado Avalanche team news

Mackenzie Blackwood has a record of 15-13-5. He has an average of 2.57 goals allowed per game, a save percentage of .916%, and one shutout.

Scott Wedgewood boasts a record of 6 wins, 4 losses, and 1 tie. He has an average of 2.90 goals allowed per game, a save percentage of .900%, and has achieved one shutout.

Nathan MacKinnon is performing really well in offense, with 75 points made up of 19 goals and fifty-six assists.

Colorado Avalanche Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Valen Nichushkin Lower body injury Out Gabriel Landeskog Knee injury Out

Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche head-to-head record

In their last five games against each other, the Boston Bruins defeated the Colorado Avalanche four times. This includes a strong 4-0 win on the eighth of December in 2022 and a 5-1 win just days before that. In their latest game on the 17th of October 2024, the Bruins won decisively with a score of 5-3. The Avalanche won only one game, beating Boston 4-3 on January 9, 2024. This shows they can compete with Boston if they compete well. Boston has done well against Colorado recently and is better at winning face-offs, placing 9th while Colorado is 31st. This could give the Bruins an advantage, particularly if their attack can take advantage of Colorado's average penalty kill, which stands 15th. However, Colorado's strength and MacKinnon's skill in creating plays might make this a tough game.

Date Results Oct 17, 2024 Bruins 5-3 Avalanche Jan 19, 2024 Bruins 5-2 Avalanche Jan 09, 2024 Avalanche 4-3 Bruins Dec 08, 2022 Bruins 4-0 Avalanche Dec 04, 2022 Bruins 5-1 Avalanche

