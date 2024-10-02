How to watch today's Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bristol City are a couple of points clear of Sheffield Wednesday as the two sides clash at Ashton Gate in the Championship on Wednesday.

Liam Manning's men drew their previous fixture 1-1 at Swansea City, while Danny Rohl's side most recently picked up a 3-2 victory over West Bromwich Albion to end a five-game winless run in the league.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET Venue: Ashton Gate

The Championship match between Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday will be played at the Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, October 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bristol City team news

Manning could effect changes after Sunday's game, while all of Rob Dickie, Rob Atkinson, Ross McCrorie, Ayman Benarous and Sam Bell remain sidelined through injuries.

Kal Naismith will be pushing for a start at the back, but Zak Vyner and Luke McNally are expected to keep their places in the XI.

Cameron Pring could replace Haydon Roberts at left-back, with Joe Williams likely to be given the nod ahead of Max Bird in the middle.

Going forward, Nakhi Wells, Fally Mayulu and Mark Sykes will battle for starts.

Bristol City possible XI: O'Leary; Tanner, Vyner, McNally, Pring; Williams, Knight; Sykes, Twine, Mehmeti; Armstrong.

Position Players Goalkeepers: O'Leary, Bajic, Thomas Defenders: Pring, Naismith, Vyner, McNally, Tanner, Roberts Midfielders: Bird, Williams, Twine, Mehmeti, Knight, Sykes, McGuane, Earthy, Murphy Forwards: Hirakawa, Mayulu, Wells, Cornick, Armstrong

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Rohl will be tempted to name an unchanged lineup from the West Brom win, although Anthony Musaba may be promoted to the XI in attack.

While Dominic Iorfa remains unavailable for selection, Di'Shon Bernard can be handed a recall in defence alongside Liam Palmer and Akin Famewo.

Shea Charles is set to accompany captain Barry Bannan in midfield.

Sheffield Wednesday possible XI: Beadle; Palmer, Bernard, Famewo; Valery, Charles, Bannan, Johnson; Windass, Ugbo, Musaba.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beadle, Hamer, Charles Defenders: Palmer, M. Lowe, Bernard, Valentin, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Valery Midfielders: Chalobah, Ingelsson, Bannan, Johnson, Fusire, Charles Forwards: J. Lowe, Windass, Ugbo, Paterson, McNeill, Kobacki, Smith, Gassama, Musaba

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 24, 2024 Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Bristol City Championship November 4, 2023 Bristol City 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday Championship April 17, 2021 Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Bristol City Championship September 27, 2020 Bristol City 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday Championship June 28, 2020 Bristol City 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday Championship

