Derby County FC v Bristol City FC - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
Championship
Ashton Gate
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

ChampionshipBristol CitySheffield WednesdayBristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday

How to watch the Championship match between Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bristol City are a couple of points clear of Sheffield Wednesday as the two sides clash at Ashton Gate in the Championship on Wednesday.

Liam Manning's men drew their previous fixture 1-1 at Swansea City, while Danny Rohl's side most recently picked up a 3-2 victory over West Bromwich Albion to end a five-game winless run in the league.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 2, 2024
Kick-off time:12 pm PT / 3 pm ET
Venue:Ashton Gate

The Championship match between Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday will be played at the Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, October 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bristol City team news

Manning could effect changes after Sunday's game, while all of Rob Dickie, Rob Atkinson, Ross McCrorie, Ayman Benarous and Sam Bell remain sidelined through injuries.

Kal Naismith will be pushing for a start at the back, but Zak Vyner and Luke McNally are expected to keep their places in the XI.

Cameron Pring could replace Haydon Roberts at left-back, with Joe Williams likely to be given the nod ahead of Max Bird in the middle.

Going forward, Nakhi Wells, Fally Mayulu and Mark Sykes will battle for starts.

Bristol City possible XI: O'Leary; Tanner, Vyner, McNally, Pring; Williams, Knight; Sykes, Twine, Mehmeti; Armstrong.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:O'Leary, Bajic, Thomas
Defenders:Pring, Naismith, Vyner, McNally, Tanner, Roberts
Midfielders:Bird, Williams, Twine, Mehmeti, Knight, Sykes, McGuane, Earthy, Murphy
Forwards:Hirakawa, Mayulu, Wells, Cornick, Armstrong

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Rohl will be tempted to name an unchanged lineup from the West Brom win, although Anthony Musaba may be promoted to the XI in attack.

While Dominic Iorfa remains unavailable for selection, Di'Shon Bernard can be handed a recall in defence alongside Liam Palmer and Akin Famewo.

Shea Charles is set to accompany captain Barry Bannan in midfield.

Sheffield Wednesday possible XI: Beadle; Palmer, Bernard, Famewo; Valery, Charles, Bannan, Johnson; Windass, Ugbo, Musaba.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Beadle, Hamer, Charles
Defenders:Palmer, M. Lowe, Bernard, Valentin, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Valery
Midfielders:Chalobah, Ingelsson, Bannan, Johnson, Fusire, Charles
Forwards:J. Lowe, Windass, Ugbo, Paterson, McNeill, Kobacki, Smith, Gassama, Musaba

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
February 24, 2024Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Bristol CityChampionship
November 4, 2023Bristol City 1-0 Sheffield WednesdayChampionship
April 17, 2021Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Bristol CityChampionship
September 27, 2020Bristol City 2-0 Sheffield WednesdayChampionship
June 28, 2020Bristol City 1-2 Sheffield WednesdayChampionship

Useful links

