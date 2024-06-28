Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs.

The Chicago Cubs will begin a three-game MLB series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at American Family Field.

Chicago are striving for consistency. They have been a streaky team and are now five games short of a wildcard spot. The Cubs lost a home series against a hot Mets side last weekend. Next, the squad dropped three of four bouts in San Francisco, scoring 13 runs and allowing 17 runs. The Cubs are 10 games below .500 on the road.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, endured a difficult road trips that resulted in three losses in four games against the Padres. The squad rebounded with a convincing series home sweep against the Rangers led by the pitching staff. They scored 15 runs and only conceded nine runs. The Brewers have won three of their previous four series and are faring 25-12 at home.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch Time

This epic MLB battle between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs will take place on Friday, June 28, 2024, at 8:10pm ET or 5:10pm PT, at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date: Friday, June 28, 2024 First-Pitch Time: 8:10pm ET/ 5:10pm PT Venue: American Family Field Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs live on MLB.tv and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs by tuning into local TV Channels - Marquee Sports Network (MARQ) and Bally Sports Wisconsin (BSWI).

Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs Team News

Milwaukee Brewers

Colin Rea will get the nod to begin the series. The veteran has been better than many expected, currently sporting a 3.62 ERA and a 6-2 record through 15 outings (13 starts) on the year.

Veteran catcher William Contreras is having an outstanding season, with 49 RBIs, a .794 OPS, and a team-high batting average of .292.

Adames has hit 13 home runs with 54 runs batted in, leading his side in both metrics. Brice Turang is slashing .288 with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks.

Brewers injury report

Player Position Injury Status G. Mitchell Center fielder Finger 60-Day Injured List B. Woodruff Starting pitcher Shoulder 60-Day Injured List T. Clarke Relief pitcher Toe 7-Day Injured List W. Miley Starting pitcher Elbow 60-Day Injured List D. Williams Relief pitcher Back 60-Day Injured List A. Uribe Relief pitcher Knee 7-Day Injured List J. Quero Catcher Shoulder 60-Day Injured List O. Dunn Third baseman Back 10-Day Injured List R. Gasser Starting pitcher Elbow 60-Day Injured List A. Toro Third baseman Hamstring 10-Day Injured List

Chicago Cubs

The Cubs will have Jameson Taillon on the rubber to kickstart the series. Taillon was outstanding in his previous effort, conceding just one run in seven innings against the Mets and earned the win. The veteran has dropped a 3.00 ERA on the month and has outstanding numbers, delivering a 2.90 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP accompanied by a 4-3 record in 68.1 innings on the season.

Seiya Suzuki has 10 RBIs with a solid .850 OPS on the month. The 29-year-old has been the Cubs' best hitter, posting nine, homers, 30 RBIs, and a robust .796 OPS in 57 games on the season.

Cubs injury report

Player Position Injury Status Y. Almonte Relief pitcher Shoulder 60-Day Injured List C. Kilian Starting pitcher Shoulder 60-Day Injured List M. Tauchman Right fielder Groin 10-Day Injured List N. Madrigal Third baseman Hand 7-Day Injured List J. Merryweather Relief pitcher Ribs 60-Day Injured List A. Alzolay Relief pitcher Forearm 60-Day Injured List

Head-to-Head Records

