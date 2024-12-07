+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Newcastle United FC v Liverpool FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Premier League
team-logo
Gtech Community Stadium
team-logo
STREAM LIVE ON FUBO
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Brentford vs Newcastle United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueBrentfordNewcastleBrentford vs Newcastle

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Locked on 20 points each on the Premier League standings table, Brentford and Newcastle United will go head-to-head at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides will aim to return to winning ways. The Bees were defeated 3-1 at Aston Villa, while the Magpies played out a 3-3 draw with Liverpool on matchday 14 in midweek.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
Sling TVWatch here
UNIVERSOWatch here
USAWatch here

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Brentford and Newcastle United will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Universo and USA Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Brentford vs Newcastle United kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Gtech Community Stadium

The Premier League match between Brentford and Newcastle United will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, December 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Brentford vs Newcastle Probable lineups

BrentfordHome team crest

4-4-2

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestNEW
1
M. Flekken
22
N. Collins
5
E. Pinnock
4
S. van den Berg
23
K. Lewis-Potter
27
V. Janelt
19
B. Mbeumo
24
M. Damsgaard
6
C. Noergaard
9
T. Rodrigues
11
Y. Wissa
22
N. Pope
21
V. Livramento
33
D. Burn
5
F. Schaer
20
L. Hall
39
B. Guimaraes
28
J. Willock
36
S. Longstaff
7
Joelinton
14
A. Isak
10
A. Gordon

4-3-3

NEWAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Thomas Frank

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Eddie Howe

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Brentford team news

Mathias Jensen, Kristoffer Ajer, Gustavo Nunes and Christian Norgaard are doubts for the weekend tie, while Josh Dasilva, Rico Henry and Aaron Hickey are sure to miss out due to injuries.

Summer signing Igor Thiago will be eyeing his first Premier League start given the possibility of Brentford manager Thomas Frank opting for changes on account of games in quick succession.

Newcastle United team news

Fit-again Alexander Isak joined Anthony Gordon and Fabian Schar on the scoresheet against Liverpool, while Callum Wilson continues to push for his first start this term.

Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are ruled out with knee injuries, as Emil Krafth nurses a shoulder problem, while Kieran Trippier remains a doubt after missing the previous game due to illness.

Harvey Barnes will be expected to reclaim his starting spot from Jacob Murphy on the right side of attack, while midfield duo Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock also stand to benefit from rotation.

Form

BRE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

NEW
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

BRE

Last 5 matches

NEW

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

4

Goals scored

14
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement