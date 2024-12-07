How to watch today's Brentford vs Newcastle United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Locked on 20 points each on the Premier League standings table, Brentford and Newcastle United will go head-to-head at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides will aim to return to winning ways. The Bees were defeated 3-1 at Aston Villa, while the Magpies played out a 3-3 draw with Liverpool on matchday 14 in midweek.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Brentford and Newcastle United will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Universo and USA Network.

Brentford vs Newcastle United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Gtech Community Stadium

The Premier League match between Brentford and Newcastle United will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, December 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

Mathias Jensen, Kristoffer Ajer, Gustavo Nunes and Christian Norgaard are doubts for the weekend tie, while Josh Dasilva, Rico Henry and Aaron Hickey are sure to miss out due to injuries.

Summer signing Igor Thiago will be eyeing his first Premier League start given the possibility of Brentford manager Thomas Frank opting for changes on account of games in quick succession.

Newcastle United team news

Fit-again Alexander Isak joined Anthony Gordon and Fabian Schar on the scoresheet against Liverpool, while Callum Wilson continues to push for his first start this term.

Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are ruled out with knee injuries, as Emil Krafth nurses a shoulder problem, while Kieran Trippier remains a doubt after missing the previous game due to illness.

Harvey Barnes will be expected to reclaim his starting spot from Jacob Murphy on the right side of attack, while midfield duo Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock also stand to benefit from rotation.

