Brentford vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United are eyeing a European spot next season as they face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in the final Premier League matchday on Saturday.

However, dealt with a mid-week 3-2 loss against Manchester United, the Magpies will need to bank on Bournemouth beating Chelsea to possibly qualify for the Europa Conference League play-off round.

Safe from the drop, the Bees can at best finish 15th after beating Bournemouth 2-1 in their previous league outing.

Brentford vs Newcastle United kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 am ET / 8 am PT Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

The Premier League match between Brentford and Newcastle United will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium at Brentford, England.

It will kick off at 11 am ET / 8 am PT on Sunday, May 19, in the United States (US).

How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Premier League match between Brentford and Newcastle United is available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

Ben Mee and Josh Dasilva will miss this season's final Premier League game for Brentford through injuries, while Yoane Wissa could start ahead of Keane Lewis-Potter on Sunday.

With Aaron Hickey and Rico Henry also unavailable for selection, Sergio Reguilon and Kristoffer Ajer should continue as the two full-backs.

Brentford possible XI: Flekken; Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Reguilon; Norgaard, Janelt, Damsgaard; Mbeumo, Wissa, Toney.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Strakosha, Valdimarsson, Belcombe Defenders: Collins, Pinnock, Zanka, Reguilon, Hickey, Roerslev Midfielders: Janelt, Norgaard, Konak, Jensen, Onyeka, Baptiste, Trevitt, Yarmolyuk, Wissa, Damsgaard Forwards: Toney, Lewis-Potter, Mbeumo, Schade, Maupay, Ghoddos

Newcastle United team news

Anthony Gordon is a doubt after sustaining a knock in the United defeat, as one of Harvey Barnes and Miguel Almiron will serve as the youngster's replacement.

Callum Wilson is also in contention for a start in attack in a two-man frontline, unless Gordon is passed fit to lead the three-man attack.

Martin Dubravka may lose his place to Nick Pope in goal.

Newcastle United possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson; Murphy, Gordon, Isak.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Botman, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Hall, Targett, Burn, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth Midfielders: Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Willock, Longstaff, Miley, Ritchie, Anderson, Almiron, Murphy, Barnes Forwards: Gordon, Isak, Wilson

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Brentford and Newcastle United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 16, 2023 Newcastle United 1-0 Brentford Premier League April 8, 2023 Brentford 1-2 Newcastle United Premier League October 8, 2022 Newcastle United 5-1 Brentford Premier League February 26, 2022 Brentford 0-2 Newcastle United Premier League November 20, 2021 Newcastle United 3-3 Brentford Premier League

