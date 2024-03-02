Brazil Women and Argentina Women square off in a feisty CONCACAF W Gold Cup quarter-final with both sides aiming to book their semi-final ticket.
Brazil Women have grabbed four consecutive 3-0 wins in their previous four outings against Argentina Women and the South American heavyweights would be confident of marching into the semi-finals once again.
Argentina Women managed just one victory in a difficult Group A as they qualified into the quarter-final as the third-best team from the group. La Albiceleste had a scintillating outing against the Dominican Republic and they'll be vying to replicate their heroics against Brazil.
Brazil Women vs Argentina Women kick-off time
|Date:
|March 2, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10:15 pm ET / 7:15 pm PT
|Venue:
|BMO Stadium
The quarter-final match between Brazil Women and Argentina Women will be played at the BMO Stadium on March 2, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 10:15 pm ET / 7:15 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Brazil Women vs Argentina Women online - TV channels & live streams
The CONCACAF W Gold Cup match between Brazil Women and Argentina Women will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US.
Team news & squads
Brazil Women team news
Brazil Women will have Gabi Nunes return to the eleven after the forward was rested for the clash against Panama.
With Manchester United's forward Geyse bagging a brace against Panama the Brazilian striker would be vying to start ahead of Beatriz in the eleven who has had a shambolic tournament according to her standards.
Brazil Women predicted XI: Luciana; Julia, Lauren, Souza, Menezes; Borges, De Lima; Adriana, Santos, Geyse, Nunes
Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Luciana, Gabi Barbieri, Amanda Coimbra
|Defenders:
|Antônia, Tarciane, Rafaelle, Thaís, Yasmim, Bia Menezes
|Midfielders:
|Ary Borges, Julia Bianchi, Vitória Yaya, Aline Milene, Duda Sampaio
|Forwards:
|Debinha, Gabi Nunes, Bia Zaneratto, Adriana, Lauren, Gabi Portilho, Geyse, Duda Santos, Aline Gomes
Argentina Women team news
Argentina Women will be bolstered by the return of centre-back Miriam Mayorga who was given her marching orders in their group stage encounter against USA.
Dalila Ippolito started against the Dominican Republic and bagged La Albiceleste's opener and the forward would be vying to spearhead the attack once again instead of Yamila Rodriguez who is yet to open her goalscoring account at the CONCACAF W Gold Cup.
Argentina Women predicted XI: Oliveros; Cruz, Mayorga, Braun, Cometti, Stabile; Nunez, Preininger, Ares, Larroquette; Ippolito
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Correa, Oliveros
|Defenders:
|Sachs, Stabile, Cruz, Cometti, Braun, Dos Santos, Roggerone
|Midfielders:
|Preininger, Nuñez, Falfan, Ippolito, Mayorga, Pereyra, Ares
|Forwards:
|Palomar, Rodriguez, Benitez, Larroquette, Singarella, Nicosia
Head-to-head
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|22 Oct 2023
|Brazil 3-0 Argentina
|Pan American Games
|16 Sept 2023
|Brazil 3-0 Argentina
|2023 FIFA World Cup
|26 Sept 2022
|Brazil 3-0 Argentina
|World Championship
|15 Sept 2019
|Brazil 3-0 Argentina
|2019 FIFA World Cup
|31 Aug 2019
|Brazil 3-1 Argentina
|South American Championship