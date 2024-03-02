How to watch the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup quarter-final match between Brazil Women vs Argentina Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil Women and Argentina Women square off in a feisty CONCACAF W Gold Cup quarter-final with both sides aiming to book their semi-final ticket.

Brazil Women have grabbed four consecutive 3-0 wins in their previous four outings against Argentina Women and the South American heavyweights would be confident of marching into the semi-finals once again.

Argentina Women managed just one victory in a difficult Group A as they qualified into the quarter-final as the third-best team from the group. La Albiceleste had a scintillating outing against the Dominican Republic and they'll be vying to replicate their heroics against Brazil.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brazil Women vs Argentina Women kick-off time

Date: March 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:15 pm ET / 7:15 pm PT Venue: BMO Stadium

The quarter-final match between Brazil Women and Argentina Women will be played at the BMO Stadium on March 2, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 10:15 pm ET / 7:15 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Brazil Women vs Argentina Women online - TV channels & live streams

The CONCACAF W Gold Cup match between Brazil Women and Argentina Women will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US.

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brazil Women team news

Brazil Women will have Gabi Nunes return to the eleven after the forward was rested for the clash against Panama.

With Manchester United's forward Geyse bagging a brace against Panama the Brazilian striker would be vying to start ahead of Beatriz in the eleven who has had a shambolic tournament according to her standards.

Brazil Women predicted XI: Luciana; Julia, Lauren, Souza, Menezes; Borges, De Lima; Adriana, Santos, Geyse, Nunes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Luciana, Gabi Barbieri, Amanda Coimbra Defenders: Antônia, Tarciane, Rafaelle, Thaís, Yasmim, Bia Menezes Midfielders: Ary Borges, Julia Bianchi, Vitória Yaya, Aline Milene, Duda Sampaio Forwards: Debinha, Gabi Nunes, Bia Zaneratto, Adriana, Lauren, Gabi Portilho, Geyse, Duda Santos, Aline Gomes

Argentina Women team news

Argentina Women will be bolstered by the return of centre-back Miriam Mayorga who was given her marching orders in their group stage encounter against USA.

Dalila Ippolito started against the Dominican Republic and bagged La Albiceleste's opener and the forward would be vying to spearhead the attack once again instead of Yamila Rodriguez who is yet to open her goalscoring account at the CONCACAF W Gold Cup.

Argentina Women predicted XI: Oliveros; Cruz, Mayorga, Braun, Cometti, Stabile; Nunez, Preininger, Ares, Larroquette; Ippolito

Position Players Goalkeepers: Correa, Oliveros Defenders: Sachs, Stabile, Cruz, Cometti, Braun, Dos Santos, Roggerone Midfielders: Preininger, Nuñez, Falfan, Ippolito, Mayorga, Pereyra, Ares Forwards: Palomar, Rodriguez, Benitez, Larroquette, Singarella, Nicosia

Head-to-head

Date Match Competition 22 Oct 2023 Brazil 3-0 Argentina Pan American Games 16 Sept 2023 Brazil 3-0 Argentina 2023 FIFA World Cup 26 Sept 2022 Brazil 3-0 Argentina World Championship 15 Sept 2019 Brazil 3-0 Argentina 2019 FIFA World Cup 31 Aug 2019 Brazil 3-1 Argentina South American Championship

Useful links