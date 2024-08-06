How to watch today's Brazil Women vs Spain Women Olympics semi-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics match between Brazil Women and Spain Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil Women will face reigning world champions Spain Women in the penultimate match at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The result of Tuesday's semi-final tie at Orange Velodrome will decide which side will enter the gold and bronze medal games at the tournament.

Spain defeated Brazil 2-0 during the group stage where the latter were reduced to 10 players.

Arthur Elias' side made it to the knockouts as one of the best third-placed teams before beating France 1-0 in the quarters, where La Roja defeated Colombia on penalties.

Brazil Women vs Spain Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET Venue: Orange Velodrome

The 2024 Summer Olympics semi-final match between Brazil Women and Spain Women will be played at Orange Velodrome in Marseille, France.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, August 6, in the United States (US).

How to watch Brazil Women vs Spain Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the 2024 Summer Olympics semi-final match between Brazil Women and Spain Women will be available to watch and stream online live through E!, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Universo and Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Brazil Women team news

Legendary Brazil international Marta will miss the Olympics semi-final after receiving a potentially tournament-ending red card against Spain.

Besides, Real Madrid right-back Antonia is a major doubt after missing the France win on account of injury, while Rafaelle Souza is sidelined through a knock of her own.

Brazil Women possible XI: Lorena; Thais, Tarciane, Lauren, Yasmim; Jheniffer, Duda, Vitoria, Adriana; Nunes, Portilho.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lorena, Taina Defenders: Antonia, Tarciane, Tamires, Yasmin, Ferreira Midfielders: Sampaio, Yaya, Ana Vitoria Forwards: Kerolin, Adriana, Jheniffer, Ludmila, Gabi Nunes, Gabi Portilho

Spain Women team news

Spain head coach Montserrat Tome could opt for Teresa Abelleira over Patri Guijarro in midfield, while Jenni Hermoso continues as an option from the bench.

Athenea del Castillo, Salma Paralluelo and Mariona Caldentey are likely to keep their places in attack.

Spain Women possible XI: Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Aleixandri, Carmona; Bonmati, Abelleira, Putellas; Del Castillo, Paralluelo, Caldentey.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coll, Rodriguez Defenders: Batlle, Hernandez, Paredes, Aleixandri, Carmona, Codina Midfielders: Abelleira, Bonmati, Del Castillo, Putellas, Guijarro Forwards: Caldentey, Paralluelo, Hermoso, Navarro, Garcia

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Brazil Women and Spain Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 31, 2024 Brazil 0-2 Spain Olympics Women April 7, 2022 Spain 1-1 Brazil Friendlies Women April 5, 2019 Spain 2-1 Brazil Friendlies Women June 10, 2017 Spain 1-2 Brazil Friendlies Women June 13, 2015 Brazil 1-0 Spain FIFA Women's World Cup

