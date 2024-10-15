+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Brazil vs Peru World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

World Cup Qualification CONMEBOLBrazilPeruBrazil vs Peru

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Brazil and Peru, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil will welcome Peru to Arena BRB Mane Garrincha for a World Cup Qualification (CONMEBOL) encounter on Tuesday.

Both sides are coming off crucial wins, as Dorival Junior's men defeated Chile 2-1 while Peru picked up a 1-0 win at home against Uruguay.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brazil vs Peru online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Brazil and Peru can be watched live on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, ViX (with Sling TV) and Universo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Brazil vs Peru kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 15, 2024
Kick-off time:5:45 pm PT / 8:45 pm ET
Venue:Arena BRB Mane Garrincha

The World Cup Qualification match between Brazil and Peru will be played at Arena BRB Mane Garrincha in Brasília, Brazil.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm PT / 8:45 pm ET on Tuesday, October 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Brazil team news

Botafogo forward Igor Jesus could be rewarded with a spot in the XI here after his goalscoring debut for Selecao, with club teammate Luiz Henrique also set for a start.

Lucas Paqueta will be suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards, so Bruno Guimaraes is likely to slot in as the replacement in the middle.

Among the injured, Vinicius Junior and Alisson are set to miss out.

Brazil possible XI: Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Abner; Bruno Guimaraes, Andre; Raphinha, Luiz Henrique, Igor Jesus; Rodrygo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Weverton, Bento, Ederson
Defenders:Danilo, Marquinhos, Telles, Gabriel, Beraldo, Bruno, Vanderson, Abner
Midfielders:Bruno Guimaraes, A. Pereira, M. Pereiea, Andre, Gerson
Forwards:Rodrygo, Raphinha, Martinelli, Endrick, Savinho, Luiz Henrique, Igor Jesus

Peru team news

Los Incas head coach Jorge Fossati is likely to continue with five at the back including the scorer of the winner last time out, Miguel Araujo.

Miguel Trauco, Anderson Santamaria, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun and Gianluca Lapadula are unavailable for selection on account of their respective knocks.

Up front, Alex Valera will continue to be partnered with Edison Flores.

Peru possible XI: Gallesse; Polo, Araujo, Zambrano, Abram, Callens; Sonne, Castillo, Pena; Valera, Flores.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Gallese, Caceda, Romero
Defenders:Adcincula, Corzo, Abram, Zambrano, Lopez, Araujo, Callens, Sonne, Garces, Noriega
Midfielders:Pena, Cartagena, Calcaterra, Castillo, Quispe, Archimbaud, Murrugarra
Forwards:Flores, Polo, Valera, Reyna, Grimaldo, Rivera, Ramos, Castro

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Brazil and Peru across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
September 12, 2023Peru 0-1 BrazilWorld Cup Qualifiers
September 9, 2021Brazil 2-0 PeruWorld Cup Qualifiers
July 5, 2021Brazil 1-0 PeruCopa America
June 17, 2021Brazil 4-0 PeruCopa America
October 13, 2020Peru 2-4 BrazilWorld Cup Qualifiers

Useful links

