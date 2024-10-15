How to watch today's Brazil vs Peru World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Brazil will welcome Peru to Arena BRB Mane Garrincha for a World Cup Qualification (CONMEBOL) encounter on Tuesday.
Both sides are coming off crucial wins, as Dorival Junior's men defeated Chile 2-1 while Peru picked up a 1-0 win at home against Uruguay.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Brazil vs Peru online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Brazil and Peru can be watched live on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, ViX (with Sling TV) and Universo.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Brazil vs Peru kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 15, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5:45 pm PT / 8:45 pm ET
|Venue:
|Arena BRB Mane Garrincha
The World Cup Qualification match between Brazil and Peru will be played at Arena BRB Mane Garrincha in Brasília, Brazil.
It will kick off at 5:45 pm PT / 8:45 pm ET on Tuesday, October 15, in the US.
Team news & squads
Brazil team news
Botafogo forward Igor Jesus could be rewarded with a spot in the XI here after his goalscoring debut for Selecao, with club teammate Luiz Henrique also set for a start.
Lucas Paqueta will be suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards, so Bruno Guimaraes is likely to slot in as the replacement in the middle.
Among the injured, Vinicius Junior and Alisson are set to miss out.
Brazil possible XI: Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Abner; Bruno Guimaraes, Andre; Raphinha, Luiz Henrique, Igor Jesus; Rodrygo.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Weverton, Bento, Ederson
|Defenders:
|Danilo, Marquinhos, Telles, Gabriel, Beraldo, Bruno, Vanderson, Abner
|Midfielders:
|Bruno Guimaraes, A. Pereira, M. Pereiea, Andre, Gerson
|Forwards:
|Rodrygo, Raphinha, Martinelli, Endrick, Savinho, Luiz Henrique, Igor Jesus
Peru team news
Los Incas head coach Jorge Fossati is likely to continue with five at the back including the scorer of the winner last time out, Miguel Araujo.
Miguel Trauco, Anderson Santamaria, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun and Gianluca Lapadula are unavailable for selection on account of their respective knocks.
Up front, Alex Valera will continue to be partnered with Edison Flores.
Peru possible XI: Gallesse; Polo, Araujo, Zambrano, Abram, Callens; Sonne, Castillo, Pena; Valera, Flores.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gallese, Caceda, Romero
|Defenders:
|Adcincula, Corzo, Abram, Zambrano, Lopez, Araujo, Callens, Sonne, Garces, Noriega
|Midfielders:
|Pena, Cartagena, Calcaterra, Castillo, Quispe, Archimbaud, Murrugarra
|Forwards:
|Flores, Polo, Valera, Reyna, Grimaldo, Rivera, Ramos, Castro
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Brazil and Peru across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 12, 2023
|Peru 0-1 Brazil
|World Cup Qualifiers
|September 9, 2021
|Brazil 2-0 Peru
|World Cup Qualifiers
|July 5, 2021
|Brazil 1-0 Peru
|Copa America
|June 17, 2021
|Brazil 4-0 Peru
|Copa America
|October 13, 2020
|Peru 2-4 Brazil
|World Cup Qualifiers