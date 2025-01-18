How to watch today's Boston College vs Duke NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston College vs Duke NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Duke Blue Devils will clash with the Boston College Eagles on Saturday in an ACC basketball showdown at Conte Forum.

The Blue Devils are riding high after a scorching performance against the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium, where they cruised to an 89-54 victory. Duke opened the game with an astonishing 11 consecutive made three-pointers, setting the tone for a dominant display. The win boosted their season record to 15-2.

Undefeated in ACC competition, the Blue Devils have climbed to third in the national rankings. They boast a perfect 7-0 conference record heading into their road matchup with Boston College. Offensively, they rank third in the ACC in scoring and have excelled on both ends of the floor this season.

The Eagles, meanwhile, have struggled to find their footing, winning only one of their first six ACC contests. They now sit at 6-4 on their home court this season. Statistically, Boston College has lagged in several key areas, ranking 17th in the ACC for both scoring offense and field goal percentage, though they stand 8th in three-point accuracy. Additionally, they rank 15th in the league for three-pointers made per game.

Boston College vs Duke Blue Devils: Date and tip-off time

The Eagles and the Blue Devils will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT at Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Saturday, January 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Conte Forum Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston College vs Duke Blue Devils on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Eagles and the Blue Devils on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Boston College vs Duke Blue Devils play-by-play commentary on radio

Boston College team news & key performers

On the flip side, Boston College is coming off a disappointing 78-60 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Monday in South Bend. The Eagles kept it competitive in the first half but faltered down the stretch, dropping to 1-5 in conference play and 8-7 overall.

The loss marked Boston College’s first defeat to Notre Dame in their last five meetings. Donald Hand Jr. was the lone bright spot for the Eagles, leading the team with 17 points, including a career-best five three-pointers, and dishing out a game-high three assists. However, no other Eagle managed to score in double figures. Notre Dame dominated the rebounding battle, outrebounding Boston College 35-23. Despite the loss, the Eagles shot efficiently, hitting nearly 47% from the floor and an impressive 53% from beyond the arc.

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

In their win over Miami, Duke showcased their firepower and defensive prowess. Kon Knueppel led the charge with a career-high 25 points, including six three-pointers. Khaman Maluach posted a stellar double-double with 12 points and a career-best 15 rebounds. Freshman phenom Cooper Flagg added 13 points, seven boards, and six assists. On defense, Duke held Miami to a season-low 54 points while limiting the Hurricanes to 39% shooting from the field.

Duke’s success this season has been underpinned by their efficiency on both sides of the ball. They rank third nationally in offensive efficiency and second in defensive efficiency. The Blue Devils lead the ACC in scoring defense, field goal defense, and scoring margin, while ranking second in three-point defense and total rebounds. They are also sixth in turnover margin. However, they’ll be without forward Maliq Brown, who remains sidelined.