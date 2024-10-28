How to watch today's Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Celtics vs Bucks NBA game, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

The Boston Celtics (3-0) aim to keep their unbeaten start to the 2024-25 NBA season intact as they face off against the Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) at TD Garden on Monday night.

Though it's still early in the season to draw firm conclusions, the Boston Celtics have quickly emerged as the squad to watch, following three commanding victories.

The Celtics kicked off their campaign with a 132-109 rout over the Knicks, then secured a 122-102 win against the Wizards on Friday, and capped the weekend by edging the Detroit Pistons 124-118 on the road.

On the other hand, the Milwaukee Bucks have had a mixed start to the NBA season. They cruised past the 76ers in their opener but were brought back down to earth after a high-scoring defeat to the Bulls on Saturday.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date and tip-off time

The Boston Celtics will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in a highly anticipated NBA game on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Monday, October 28, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Local TV channel: FDSN WI, NBCSB

FDSN WI, NBCSB Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks play-by-play commentary on radio

Boston Celtics team news & key performers

The Celtics emerged from their last outing without any new injuries, but coach Joe Mazzulla might contemplate inserting Payton Pritchard into the starting lineup, possibly at the expense of Jrue Holiday, who struggled offensively, scoring just seven points in 36 minutes against the Pistons.

In terms of injuries, Sam Hauser is currently listed as day-to-day due to a back issue, while Kristaps Porzingis remains the only confirmed absentee as he continues to recover from a foot injury. Jayson Tatum put up another stellar showing on Sunday, where he racked up 37 points, including a crucial six points in the final 65 seconds to seal the win.

Milwaukee Bucks team news & key performers

Andre Jackson Jr. was involved in a car accident after their loss to the Bulls, but reports indicate he escaped unscathed and is likely to be available on Tuesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo is a slight question mark with a knee concern, while AJ Green is day-to-day dealing with a toe problem. Khris Middleton is set to miss several weeks due to an ankle injury.

In their previous match, Antetokounmpo stood out with a dominant 38 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists, while Damian Lillard added 28 points and eight assists in the defeat.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 04/10/24 Milwaukee Bucks 104-91 Boston Celtics NBA 03/21/24 Boston Celtics 122-119 Milwaukee Bucks NBA 01/12/24 Milwaukee Bucks 135-102 Boston Celtics NBA 11/23/23 Boston Celtics 119-116 Milwaukee Bucks NBA 03/31/23 Milwaukee Bucks 99-140 Boston Celtics NBA

