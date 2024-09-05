How to watch today's Bolivia vs Venezuela World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Bolivia and Venezuela, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bolivia will play hosts to Venezuela in a World Cup Qualification (CONMEBOL) matchup at Estadio Municipal El Alto on Thursday.

La Verde will aim to return to winning way after a 3-0 loss at Uruguay in their previous qualification tie, while La Vinotinto are also winless in their last two games in the run to the 2026 World Cup following back-to-back draws against Ecuador and Peru.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch

How to watch Bolivia vs Venezuela online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Bolivia and Venezuela will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Bolivia vs Venezuela kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET Venue: Estadio Municipal El Alto

The World Cup Qualification match between Bolivia and Venezuela will be played at Estadio Municipal El Alto in El Alto, Bolivia.

It will kick off at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET on Thursday, September 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bolivia team news

At the back, Hector Cuellar and Marcelo Suarez should accompany captain Luis Haquin, while Boris Cespedes is expected to start in midfield alongside Yomar Rocha and Gabriel Villamil.

Greek side Kalamata forward Carmelo Algaranaz is yet to score a competitive goal in international football and will be eager to find the net on Thursday.

Bolivia possible XI: Viscarra; Cuellar, Haquin, Suarez; Rocha, Cespedes, Villamil, Fernandez; Miguelito, R. Vaca; Algaranaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lampe, Viscarra, Poveda Defenders: Sagredo, Medina, Haquin, Cuellar, Fernandez, P. Vaca, Suarez, Rocha, Paz, Torrez Midfielders: R. Vaca, Terceros, H. Vaca, Vilamil, Cespedes, Chura, Tome, Terrazas, Camacho, Montano Forwards: Algaranaz, Chavez, Monteiro, Paniagua

Venezuela team news

Defender Jhon Chancellor and midfielder Yangel Herrera withdrew from the squad due to injury.

Nahuel Ferraresi could partner Yordan Osorio at the heart of defense, with Jon Aramburu and Miguel Navarro likely to be deployed as the two full-backs.

Vice-captain Salomon Rondon remains the main threat in attack.

Venezuela possible XI: Romo; Aramburu, Ferraresi, Osorio, Navarro; Rincon, J. Martinez; Bello, Segovia, Machis; Rondon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romo, Baroja, Graterol, Contreras Defenders: Gonzalez, Osorio, Ferraresi, Navarro, Makoun, Aramburu, Vivas, Alfonzo, Balbo, Milani, Rapp, R. Ramirez, Tamayo Midfielders: Rincon, Machis, Murillo, Casseres, J. Martinez, Pereira, Segovia, Andrade, Lacava, D. Martinez, Bueno, Ortega, Profeta, Quieto, Romero, Sequera Forwards: Rondon, Soteldo, Savarino, Bello, E. Ramirez, Cadiz, D'Agostini

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bolivia and Venezuela across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 28, 2022 Venezuela 4-1 Bolivia World Cup Qualifiers June 3, 2021 Bolivia 3-1 Venezuela World Cup Qualifiers October 10, 2019 Venezuela 4-1 Bolivia International Friendly June 22, 2019 Bolivia 1-3 Venezuela Copa America November 10, 2016 Venezuela 5-0 Bolivia World Cup Qualifiers

