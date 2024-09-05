+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Bolivia vs Venezuela World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

World Cup Qualification CONMEBOLBoliviaVenezuelaBolivia vs Venezuela

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Bolivia and Venezuela, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bolivia will play hosts to Venezuela in a World Cup Qualification (CONMEBOL) matchup at Estadio Municipal El Alto on Thursday.

La Verde will aim to return to winning way after a 3-0 loss at Uruguay in their previous qualification tie, while La Vinotinto are also winless in their last two games in the run to the 2026 World Cup following back-to-back draws against Ecuador and Peru.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bolivia vs Venezuela online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Bolivia and Venezuela will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bolivia vs Venezuela kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 5, 2024
Kick-off time:1 pm PT / 4 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Municipal El Alto

The World Cup Qualification match between Bolivia and Venezuela will be played at Estadio Municipal El Alto in El Alto, Bolivia.

It will kick off at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET on Thursday, September 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bolivia team news

At the back, Hector Cuellar and Marcelo Suarez should accompany captain Luis Haquin, while Boris Cespedes is expected to start in midfield alongside Yomar Rocha and Gabriel Villamil.

Greek side Kalamata forward Carmelo Algaranaz is yet to score a competitive goal in international football and will be eager to find the net on Thursday.

Bolivia possible XI: Viscarra; Cuellar, Haquin, Suarez; Rocha, Cespedes, Villamil, Fernandez; Miguelito, R. Vaca; Algaranaz.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lampe, Viscarra, Poveda
Defenders:Sagredo, Medina, Haquin, Cuellar, Fernandez, P. Vaca, Suarez, Rocha, Paz, Torrez
Midfielders:R. Vaca, Terceros, H. Vaca, Vilamil, Cespedes, Chura, Tome, Terrazas, Camacho, Montano
Forwards:Algaranaz, Chavez, Monteiro, Paniagua

Venezuela team news

Defender Jhon Chancellor and midfielder Yangel Herrera withdrew from the squad due to injury.

Nahuel Ferraresi could partner Yordan Osorio at the heart of defense, with Jon Aramburu and Miguel Navarro likely to be deployed as the two full-backs.

Vice-captain Salomon Rondon remains the main threat in attack.

Venezuela possible XI: Romo; Aramburu, Ferraresi, Osorio, Navarro; Rincon, J. Martinez; Bello, Segovia, Machis; Rondon.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Romo, Baroja, Graterol, Contreras
Defenders:Gonzalez, Osorio, Ferraresi, Navarro, Makoun, Aramburu, Vivas, Alfonzo, Balbo, Milani, Rapp, R. Ramirez, Tamayo
Midfielders:Rincon, Machis, Murillo, Casseres, J. Martinez, Pereira, Segovia, Andrade, Lacava, D. Martinez, Bueno, Ortega, Profeta, Quieto, Romero, Sequera
Forwards:Rondon, Soteldo, Savarino, Bello, E. Ramirez, Cadiz, D'Agostini

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bolivia and Venezuela across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
January 28, 2022Venezuela 4-1 BoliviaWorld Cup Qualifiers
June 3, 2021Bolivia 3-1 VenezuelaWorld Cup Qualifiers
October 10, 2019Venezuela 4-1 BoliviaInternational Friendly
June 22, 2019Bolivia 1-3 VenezuelaCopa America
November 10, 2016Venezuela 5-0 BoliviaWorld Cup Qualifiers

Useful links

