How to watch today's Bolivia vs Venezuela World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Bolivia will play hosts to Venezuela in a World Cup Qualification (CONMEBOL) matchup at Estadio Municipal El Alto on Thursday.
La Verde will aim to return to winning way after a 3-0 loss at Uruguay in their previous qualification tie, while La Vinotinto are also winless in their last two games in the run to the 2026 World Cup following back-to-back draws against Ecuador and Peru.
Bolivia vs Venezuela online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Bolivia and Venezuela will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.
Bolivia vs Venezuela kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|1 pm PT / 4 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Municipal El Alto
The World Cup Qualification match between Bolivia and Venezuela will be played at Estadio Municipal El Alto in El Alto, Bolivia.
It will kick off at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET on Thursday, September 5, in the US.
Team news & squads
Bolivia team news
At the back, Hector Cuellar and Marcelo Suarez should accompany captain Luis Haquin, while Boris Cespedes is expected to start in midfield alongside Yomar Rocha and Gabriel Villamil.
Greek side Kalamata forward Carmelo Algaranaz is yet to score a competitive goal in international football and will be eager to find the net on Thursday.
Bolivia possible XI: Viscarra; Cuellar, Haquin, Suarez; Rocha, Cespedes, Villamil, Fernandez; Miguelito, R. Vaca; Algaranaz.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lampe, Viscarra, Poveda
|Defenders:
|Sagredo, Medina, Haquin, Cuellar, Fernandez, P. Vaca, Suarez, Rocha, Paz, Torrez
|Midfielders:
|R. Vaca, Terceros, H. Vaca, Vilamil, Cespedes, Chura, Tome, Terrazas, Camacho, Montano
|Forwards:
|Algaranaz, Chavez, Monteiro, Paniagua
Venezuela team news
Defender Jhon Chancellor and midfielder Yangel Herrera withdrew from the squad due to injury.
Nahuel Ferraresi could partner Yordan Osorio at the heart of defense, with Jon Aramburu and Miguel Navarro likely to be deployed as the two full-backs.
Vice-captain Salomon Rondon remains the main threat in attack.
Venezuela possible XI: Romo; Aramburu, Ferraresi, Osorio, Navarro; Rincon, J. Martinez; Bello, Segovia, Machis; Rondon.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Romo, Baroja, Graterol, Contreras
|Defenders:
|Gonzalez, Osorio, Ferraresi, Navarro, Makoun, Aramburu, Vivas, Alfonzo, Balbo, Milani, Rapp, R. Ramirez, Tamayo
|Midfielders:
|Rincon, Machis, Murillo, Casseres, J. Martinez, Pereira, Segovia, Andrade, Lacava, D. Martinez, Bueno, Ortega, Profeta, Quieto, Romero, Sequera
|Forwards:
|Rondon, Soteldo, Savarino, Bello, E. Ramirez, Cadiz, D'Agostini
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bolivia and Venezuela across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 28, 2022
|Venezuela 4-1 Bolivia
|World Cup Qualifiers
|June 3, 2021
|Bolivia 3-1 Venezuela
|World Cup Qualifiers
|October 10, 2019
|Venezuela 4-1 Bolivia
|International Friendly
|June 22, 2019
|Bolivia 1-3 Venezuela
|Copa America
|November 10, 2016
|Venezuela 5-0 Bolivia
|World Cup Qualifiers