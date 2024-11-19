How to watch today's Bolivia vs Paraguay World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Bolivia and Paraguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following back-to-back wins over Venezuela and Argentina, Paraguay will be aiming to book their third straight World Cup Qualification win when they take on Bolivia at Estadio Municipal El Alto on Tuesday.

Gustavo Alfaro's men are sixth on the table with 16 points from 11 games, while the hosts are eighth with 12 points after as many games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bolivia vs Paraguay online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Bolivia and Paraguay will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bolivia vs Paraguay kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Bolivia and Paraguay will be played at Estadio Municipal El Alto in El Alto, Bolivia.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, November 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Bolivia team news

La Verde head coach Oscar Villegas will be without Jose Sagredo as the defender is suspended following his red card in the 4-0 loss against Ecuador last time out. Captain Luis Haquin, who sat out of the previous game, would hence earn a recall alongside Efrain Morales.

The likes of Lucas Chavez, Gabriel Sotomayor and Oscar Lopez will also be pushing for starts.

Paraguay team news

Defender Omar Alderete and midfielder Andres Cubas are suspended. So Fabian Balbuena is likely to join skipper Gustavo Gomez at the back, while Mathias Villasanti could replace Cubas in the XI.

Having bagged his fourth goal in the qualifiers, Antonio Sanabria should start up front once again.

