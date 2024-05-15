Boca Juniors vs Fortaleza: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Boca Juniors and Fortaleza, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors will take on Fortaleza in the Copa Sudamericana at La Bombonera Stadium on Wednesday.

Fortaleza are leading the group with nine points from their four games, whereas second-placed Boca Juniors have seven points. The hosts have three wins in their last five games, and a win in this fixture will help them climb to the top of the group.

The visitors are winless in their last four matches and will be desperate to return to winning ways. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Boca Juniors vs Fortaleza kick-off time

Date: May 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: La Bombonera

The match will be played at La Bombonera on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Fortaleza online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to watch on Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS in the US.

Viewers can also get live updates of the fixture on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

Aaron Anselmino and Kevin Zenon are unlikely to play any part in this fixture due to injuries. Edinson Cavani has recovered from his knock and is set to return to the lineup.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Advincula, Lema, Figal, Saracchi; Campuzano, Fernandez; Zenon, Medina, Janson; Merentiel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Brey, García Defenders: Advíncula, Rojo, Fabra, Blanco, Saracchi, Valentini, Figal, Weigandt, Blondel, Lema Midfielders: Medina, Fernández, Campuzano, Bullaude, Taborda, Fernández, Ramírez Forwards: Cavani, Benedetto, Zeballos, Merentiel, Langoni, Janson, Briasco, Cavani

Fortaleza team news

Calebe and Lucas Sasha are unavailable for selection due to injuries. Renato Kayzer will also be missing out this time, due to a suspension.

Fortaleza possible XI: Ricardo; Tinga, Britez, Titi; Pikachu, Pochettino, Welison, Hercules, Pacheco; Machuca, Lucero.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Santos, Ricardo, Kozlinski Defenders: Kuscevic, Jonatan, Tinga, Pacheco, Titi, Brítez, Lara, Dudu, Cardona, Geilson, Silva, Barbosa Midfielders: Marinho, Pikachu, Andrade, Pochettino, Machuca, Rocha, Hércules, Luquinhas, Martínez, Welison, Rossetto, Augusto, Rodrigues, Amorim, Rosa, Cunha Forwards: Lopes, Lucero, Moisés, Leal, Tavinho

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 26, 2024 Fortaleza 4-2 Boca Juniors Copa Sudamericana

