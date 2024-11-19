How to watch today’s St. Louis Blues vs Minnesota Wild NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the Minnesota Wild, including how to watch and team news.

The St. Louis Blues are scheduled to meet the Minnesota Wild to open a thrilling NHL clash on November 19, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Blues hope to snap a three-game losing streak at home.

St. Louis has an overall record of 8-10-1, with a 0-3-0 record in Central Division games. When the Blues have more penalty minutes compared to their opponents, they have a 3-4-1 record, which means they did not perform properly.

Minnesota comes in with an excellent overall record of 11-3-3 and a 1-1-2 mark against teams from the Central Division. The Wild have scored 57 goals and given up 40, for a +17 scoring difference.

This is the second time this season that these two teams are facing each other. The first time, Minnesota won 4-1.

St. Louis Blues vs Minnesota Wild: Date and puck-drop time

The St. Louis Blues and the Minnesota Wild will clash with each other in an epic NHL battle on November 19, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Enterprise Center, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Date November 19, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Enterprise Center Location St. Louis, Missouri

How to watch St. Louis Blues vs Minnesota Wild on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

St. Louis Blues vs Minnesota Wild team news

St. Louis Blues team news

This season, Jordan Binnington has a record of 5-7-1, a 3.20 GAA, and a .887 SV%, with no shutouts.

Joel Hofer has a record of 3-3-0, a 3.45 GAA, and a .893 SV%, with a shutout.

Jordan Kyrou, a forward, has five goals and eleven assists to his 16 points.

St. Louis Blues Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Pierre-Olivier Joseph Lower body injury Out Philip Broberg Lower body injury Out

Minnesota Wild team news

Filip Gustavsson has recorded an 8-3-2 performance, a 2.08 goals against average, a .927 save percentage, and one shutout.

Marc-Andre Fleury has a record of 3-0-1, a 2.70 GAA, and a .904 SV%, with no shutouts.

Forward Kirill Kaprizov has 31 points, which includes eleven goals and twenty assists.

Minnesota Wild Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jonas Brodin Upper body injury Day-to-Day Joel Eriksson Ek Undisclosed Day-to-Day

St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild head-to-head record

The Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues have split the previous five head-to-head games, with the Blues getting three and the Wild earning two. The Wild beat the Blues 4-1 in their most recent game, which happened on October 16, 2024. Before that, the Blues had won three straight, including a close 5-4 win on March 23, 2024. Three of these games have been settled by two or fewer goals, showing that both teams like to perform close games with few goals. The offensive firepower of Minnesota and the strong goaltending of Filip Gustavsson may give them an advantage, however the Blues have won important games in this battle before. The Blues want to get back on track after their recent defeat to the Wild, so this game is going to be another close one.

Date Results Oct 16, 2024 Wild 4-1 Blues Mar 23, 2024 Blues 5-4 Wild Mar 17, 2024 Blues 3-2 Wild Mar 03, 2024 Blues 3-1 Wild Nov 29, 2023 Wild 3-1 Blues

