How to watch today’s St. Louis Blues vs New York Islanders NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the New York Islanders, including how to watch and team news.

The St. Louis Blues will host the New York Islanders to start a high-voltage NHL battle on October 17, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. After Brock Nelson's impressive performance, including two goals in the Islanders' 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche, the New York Islanders will travel to St. Louis to face the Blues.

The Islanders have a record of 1-1-1 and will be looking to get back on track when they meet the Blues, who have a record of 2-2-0.

The penalty kill has been a problem for both teams. New York is ranked 26th having a 66.7% success rate, while St. Louis is ranked 24th with a 70% success rate.

Face-offs, on the other hand, are very good for both teams. The Blues are fourth in the league, winning 55.8% of the draws, while the Islanders are tenth, winning 52%.

St. Louis Blues vs New York Islanders: Date and puck-drop time

The St. Louis Blues will meet the New York Islanders in a highly anticipated NHL clash on October 17, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Enterprise Center, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Date October 17, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Enterprise Center Location St. Louis, Missouri

How to watch St. Louis Blues vs New York Islanders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: MSGSN, BSMW

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

St. Louis Blues vs New York Islanders team news

St. Louis Blues team news

Jordan Binnington, the Blues' goalie, has a record of 1-2–0 and a save percentage of .895. He has yet to record a shutout this season.

Joel Hofer, the backup goalie, has had a rough one game, going 1-0-0 and having a 4.07 goals against average and an .862 save percentage.

Jordan Kyrou has scored 2 goals and set up 4 assists, giving him a total of 6 points.

St. Louis Blues Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Adam Jiricek Knee injury Out Alexandre Texier Upper body injury Out

New York Islanders team news

Goalie Semyon Varlamov for the Islanders has had a rough season, going 0-1-1 with a 3.52 goals against average and an .865 save percentage. He still hasn't recorded a shutout.

Brock Nelson has scored two goals and set up one assist, resulting in a total of three points.

New York Islanders Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ilya Sorokin Back injury Day-to-Day

St. Louis Blues and New York Islanders head-to-head record

The last five meetings between the Islanders and the Blues have been pretty even, with each team winning important games. The last time these two teams met, on the 6th of March 2024, the Islanders won 4-2. But in February, the Blues came back strong with a 4-0 victory. Both teams have won by a lot of points in the last two seasons. The Blues won 7–4 in December 2022, and the Islanders easily won 5-2 in November 2022. The Blues also beat the Islanders by a score of 6-1 in April 2022, showing that they could easily beat them. Because of this back-and-forth history, the next meeting could be another close one. The Islanders may be riding high after their most recent win, while the Blues will be trying to get back to having the home-ice edge.

Date Results Mar 06, 2024 Islanders 4-2 Blues Feb 23, 2024 Blues 4-0 Islanders Dec 07, 2022 Blues 7-4 Islanders Nov 04, 2022 Islanders 5-2 Blues Apr 10, 2022 Blues 6-1 Islanders

