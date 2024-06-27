How to watch today's Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

A four-game series in the AL East opens up on Thursday when the New York Yankees (52-29, 1st AL East) lock horns against the Toronto Blue Jays (36-43, 5th AL East) in the MLB.
The New York Yankees had the best record in baseball, but they lost that title after a tough stretch recently. The Guardians and Phillies now have better winning percentages than New York, but the Yanks still hold the lead in the AL East.
The Blue Jays have been in a tailspin recently, as they had lost seven straight games before finally grabbing a win over the Red Sox. Toronto got swept by the Red Sox in an earlier series, then got swept by the Guardians before splitting the first two games in another series with Boston. The Blue Jays are three games back the Rays who sit fourth in the division, and a full 15-games behind the Yankees.
Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Blue Jays vs Yankees game.
Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch Time
This epic MLB battle between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees will take place on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 7:07 pm ET or 4:07 pm PT, at Rogers Centre, in Toronto, Ontario.
|Date:
|Thursday, June 27, 2024
|First-Pitch Time:
|7:07 pm ET / 4:07 pm PT
|Venue:
|Rogers Centre
|Location:
|Toronto, Ontario
How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees live on TBS TV Channels and FuboTV Streaming Platform.
Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees by tuning into local TV Channels - YES (DirecTV Stream channel 631, COX channel 31) and SNET.
Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees Team News
Toronto Blue Jays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got four RBIs in the much needed win over Boston. He leads the Blue Jays with 40 runs batted in while putting up a team-best batting average of .288.
Daulton Varsho's 11 home runs are a team-high total. Davis Schneider has added another 10 homers and 35 RBIs out of left field and has a .220 batting average.
Jose Berrios will take over the mound for his 17th start of the season in this game, the 30-year old right hander has a 3.43 ERA with 68 strikeouts to 23 walks, with 17 homers allowed on the year. In his last start, he went five innings and gave five earned runs in a defeat to the Guardians.
Blue Jays injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Daulton Varsho
|LF
|Back
|OUT
|Orelvis Martinez
|SS
|Suspension
|OUT
|Yimi Garcia
|P
|Elbow
|15-DAY IL
|Jordan Romano
|P
|Elbow
|15-DAY IL
|Alek Manoah
|P
|Elbow
|OUT
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge is the bat to watch in the Yankees lineup, leading the team in batting average (.309), home runs (30), and RBI (77). Anthony Volpe is slashing .266 with 14 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 26 walks, while Alex Verdugo is hitting .247 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.
Carlos Rodon will make his 17th start of the season in this one, the 31-year old left-hander has a 9-4 record, but the team has lost in each of his last two starts. He has a 3.86 ERA to go with 84 strikeouts to 25 walks, with 14 allowed home runs on the year.
Yankees injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Gleyber Torres
|SS
|Groin
|OUT
|Nick Burdi
|P
|Hip
|60-DAY IL
|Giancarlo Stanton
|DH
|Hamstring
|10-DAY IL
|Anthony Rizzo
|1B
|Arm
|60-DAY IL
|Clarke Schmidt
|P
|Lower Body
|60-DAY IL
|Cody Poteet
|P
|Tricep
|15-DAY IL
|Ian Hamilton
|P
|Back
|15-DAY IL
|Jon Berti
|SS
|Calf
|60-DAY IL
|JT Brubaker
|P
|Elbow
|60-DAY IL
|Jonathan Loaisiga
|P
|Elbow
|60-DAY IL
|Lou Trivino
|P
|Elbow
|60-DAY IL
|Scott Effross
|P
|Back
|60-DAY IL
Head-to-Head Records
Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees in the MLB:
|Date
|Match
|18/04/24
|Toronto Blue Jays 4-6 New York Yankees
|17/04/24
|Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 New York Yankees
|16/04/24
|Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 New York Yankees
|07/04/24
|New York Yankees 8-3 Toronto Blue Jays
|07/04/24
|New York Yankees 9-8 Toronto Blue Jays