Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue JaysGetty images
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

A four-game series in the AL East opens up on Thursday when the New York Yankees (52-29, 1st AL East) lock horns against the Toronto Blue Jays (36-43, 5th AL East) in the MLB.

The New York Yankees had the best record in baseball, but they lost that title after a tough stretch recently. The Guardians and Phillies now have better winning percentages than New York, but the Yanks still hold the lead in the AL East.

The Blue Jays have been in a tailspin recently, as they had lost seven straight games before finally grabbing a win over the Red Sox. Toronto got swept by the Red Sox in an earlier series, then got swept by the Guardians before splitting the first two games in another series with Boston. The Blue Jays are three games back the Rays who sit fourth in the division, and a full 15-games behind the Yankees.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Blue Jays vs Yankees game.

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch Time

This epic MLB battle between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees will take place on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 7:07 pm ET or 4:07 pm PT, at Rogers Centre, in Toronto, Ontario.

Date:Thursday, June 27, 2024
First-Pitch Time:7:07 pm ET / 4:07 pm PT
Venue:Rogers Centre
Location:Toronto, Ontario

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees live on TBS TV Channels and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees by tuning into local TV Channels - YES (DirecTV Stream channel 631, COX channel 31) and SNET.

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees Team News

Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got four RBIs in the much needed win over Boston. He leads the Blue Jays with 40 runs batted in while putting up a team-best batting average of .288.

Daulton Varsho's 11 home runs are a team-high total. Davis Schneider has added another 10 homers and 35 RBIs out of left field and has a .220 batting average.

Jose Berrios will take over the mound for his 17th start of the season in this game, the 30-year old right hander has a 3.43 ERA with 68 strikeouts to 23 walks, with 17 homers allowed on the year. In his last start, he went five innings and gave five earned runs in a defeat to the Guardians.

Blue Jays injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Daulton VarshoLFBackOUT
Orelvis MartinezSSSuspensionOUT
Yimi GarciaPElbow15-DAY IL
Jordan RomanoPElbow15-DAY IL
Alek ManoahPElbowOUT

New York Yankees

Aaron Judge is the bat to watch in the Yankees lineup, leading the team in batting average (.309), home runs (30), and RBI (77). Anthony Volpe is slashing .266 with 14 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 26 walks, while Alex Verdugo is hitting .247 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.

Carlos Rodon will make his 17th start of the season in this one, the 31-year old left-hander has a 9-4 record, but the team has lost in each of his last two starts. He has a 3.86 ERA to go with 84 strikeouts to 25 walks, with 14 allowed home runs on the year.

Yankees injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Gleyber TorresSSGroinOUT
Nick BurdiPHip60-DAY IL
Giancarlo StantonDHHamstring10-DAY IL
Anthony Rizzo1BArm60-DAY IL
Clarke SchmidtPLower Body60-DAY IL
Cody PoteetPTricep15-DAY IL
Ian HamiltonPBack15-DAY IL
Jon BertiSSCalf60-DAY IL
JT BrubakerPElbow60-DAY IL
Jonathan LoaisigaPElbow60-DAY IL
Lou TrivinoPElbow60-DAY IL
Scott EffrossPBack60-DAY IL

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees in the MLB:

DateMatch
18/04/24Toronto Blue Jays 4-6 New York Yankees
17/04/24Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 New York Yankees
16/04/24Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 New York Yankees
07/04/24New York Yankees 8-3 Toronto Blue Jays
07/04/24New York Yankees 9-8 Toronto Blue Jays
