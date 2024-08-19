+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago BlackhawksGetty Images
Watch Blackhawks vs Wings live on DirecTV Stream
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Detroit Red Wings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the NHL game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Detroit Red Wings, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Chicago Blackhawks are scheduled to meet the Detroit Red Wings to begin a high-voltage NHL clash on November 6, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Red Wings beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 due to two goals from Dylan Larkin.

As a whole, the Blackhawks are 5-7-1, and they are 1-3-0 at home. They have done great in games in which they achieve three or more goals, going 5-1-0 on those occasions.

The Red Wings have a 5-5-1 record overall and a 2-2-0 road record. They have had trouble on defense, giving up 35 goals when scoring 29, giving them a -6 goal deficit.

On Wednesday, these two sides will square off in their first game of the season against each other.

Start a 5-day free DirecTV trial today
Sign up today

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Detroit Red Wings NHL game, plus plenty more.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Detroit Red Wings: Date and puck-drop time

The Chicago Blackhawks will take on the Detroit Red Wings in a highly anticipated NHL game on November 6, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois.

DateNovember 6, 2024
Puck-Drop Time8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
VenueUnited Center
LocationChicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Detroit Red Wings on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Start a 5-day free DirecTV trial today
Sign up today

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Chicago Blackhawks vs Detroit Red Wings team news

Chicago Blackhawks team news

Petr Mrazek has a record of 4-6-0 with a 3.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900.

Arvid Soderblom has been better, with a record of 1-1-1 with a 2.35 goals-against average and a save percentage of .927.

Connor Bedard has 12 points, including three goals and nine assists.

Chicago Blackhawks injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Alec MartinezLower body injuryOut
Laurent BrossoitKnee injuryOut

Detroit Red Wings team news

Cam Talbot has a 3-1-1 record, a 2.73 goals-against average, a save percentage of .923, and a shutout.

Alex Lyon has a record of 2–3–0, a 2.78 goals against average, a save percentage of .916, and a shutout.

On offense, Lucas Raymond has created a name for himself with 11 points, one goal, and ten assists.

Detroit Red Wings injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Tyler MotteUpper body injuryDay-to-Day
Tim GettingerUndisclosedOut

Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings head-to-head record

The Detroit Red Wings have won four of their last five games against the Chicago Blackhawks and will be looking to keep that streak going in their next game. In their last three games against the Blackhawks, the Red Wings have won all three and scored nine goals, including a 5-1 win in December as well as a 4-2 victory earlier this season. The Blackhawks scored four goals in the opening matchup of the 2023 season to sneak a win, but they will have to improve their defense to perform well against the Red Wings, who have been scoring goals all season. This season, both teams have had different levels of success. It will be important for the Blackhawks to sharpen up their defense and look for ways to attack the Red Wings' flaws.

DateResults
Sep 28, 2024Red Wings 2-0 Blackhawks
Sep 26, 2024Red Wings 4-2 Blackhawks
Feb 26, 2024Red Wings 3-2 Blackhawks
Dec 01, 2023Red Wings 5-1 Blackhawks
Oct 04, 2023Blackhawks 4-2 Red Wings

More NHL news and coverage

Advertisement