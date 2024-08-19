How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Detroit Red Wings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Detroit Red Wings, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Chicago Blackhawks are scheduled to meet the Detroit Red Wings to begin a high-voltage NHL clash on November 6, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Red Wings beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 due to two goals from Dylan Larkin.

As a whole, the Blackhawks are 5-7-1, and they are 1-3-0 at home. They have done great in games in which they achieve three or more goals, going 5-1-0 on those occasions.

The Red Wings have a 5-5-1 record overall and a 2-2-0 road record. They have had trouble on defense, giving up 35 goals when scoring 29, giving them a -6 goal deficit.

On Wednesday, these two sides will square off in their first game of the season against each other.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Detroit Red Wings

Chicago Blackhawks vs Detroit Red Wings: Date and puck-drop time

The Chicago Blackhawks will take on the Detroit Red Wings in a highly anticipated NHL game on November 6, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date November 6, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue United Center Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Detroit Red Wings on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Chicago Blackhawks vs Detroit Red Wings team news

Chicago Blackhawks team news

Petr Mrazek has a record of 4-6-0 with a 3.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900.

Arvid Soderblom has been better, with a record of 1-1-1 with a 2.35 goals-against average and a save percentage of .927.

Connor Bedard has 12 points, including three goals and nine assists.

Chicago Blackhawks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alec Martinez Lower body injury Out Laurent Brossoit Knee injury Out

Detroit Red Wings team news

Cam Talbot has a 3-1-1 record, a 2.73 goals-against average, a save percentage of .923, and a shutout.

Alex Lyon has a record of 2–3–0, a 2.78 goals against average, a save percentage of .916, and a shutout.

On offense, Lucas Raymond has created a name for himself with 11 points, one goal, and ten assists.

Detroit Red Wings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Tyler Motte Upper body injury Day-to-Day Tim Gettinger Undisclosed Out

Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings head-to-head record

The Detroit Red Wings have won four of their last five games against the Chicago Blackhawks and will be looking to keep that streak going in their next game. In their last three games against the Blackhawks, the Red Wings have won all three and scored nine goals, including a 5-1 win in December as well as a 4-2 victory earlier this season. The Blackhawks scored four goals in the opening matchup of the 2023 season to sneak a win, but they will have to improve their defense to perform well against the Red Wings, who have been scoring goals all season. This season, both teams have had different levels of success. It will be important for the Blackhawks to sharpen up their defense and look for ways to attack the Red Wings' flaws.

Date Results Sep 28, 2024 Red Wings 2-0 Blackhawks Sep 26, 2024 Red Wings 4-2 Blackhawks Feb 26, 2024 Red Wings 3-2 Blackhawks Dec 01, 2023 Red Wings 5-1 Blackhawks Oct 04, 2023 Blackhawks 4-2 Red Wings

