How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Detroit Red Wings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Chicago Blackhawks are scheduled to meet the Detroit Red Wings to begin a high-voltage NHL clash on November 6, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Red Wings beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 due to two goals from Dylan Larkin.
As a whole, the Blackhawks are 5-7-1, and they are 1-3-0 at home. They have done great in games in which they achieve three or more goals, going 5-1-0 on those occasions.
The Red Wings have a 5-5-1 record overall and a 2-2-0 road record. They have had trouble on defense, giving up 35 goals when scoring 29, giving them a -6 goal deficit.
On Wednesday, these two sides will square off in their first game of the season against each other.
Chicago Blackhawks vs Detroit Red Wings: Date and puck-drop time
The Chicago Blackhawks will take on the Detroit Red Wings in a highly anticipated NHL game on November 6, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois.
|Date
|November 6, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
|Venue
|United Center
|Location
|Chicago, Illinois
How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Detroit Red Wings on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TNT
Streaming service: DirecTV Stream
Chicago Blackhawks vs Detroit Red Wings team news
Chicago Blackhawks team news
Petr Mrazek has a record of 4-6-0 with a 3.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900.
Arvid Soderblom has been better, with a record of 1-1-1 with a 2.35 goals-against average and a save percentage of .927.
Connor Bedard has 12 points, including three goals and nine assists.
Chicago Blackhawks injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Alec Martinez
|Lower body injury
|Out
|Laurent Brossoit
|Knee injury
|Out
Detroit Red Wings team news
Cam Talbot has a 3-1-1 record, a 2.73 goals-against average, a save percentage of .923, and a shutout.
Alex Lyon has a record of 2–3–0, a 2.78 goals against average, a save percentage of .916, and a shutout.
On offense, Lucas Raymond has created a name for himself with 11 points, one goal, and ten assists.
Detroit Red Wings injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Tyler Motte
|Upper body injury
|Day-to-Day
|Tim Gettinger
|Undisclosed
|Out
Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings head-to-head record
The Detroit Red Wings have won four of their last five games against the Chicago Blackhawks and will be looking to keep that streak going in their next game. In their last three games against the Blackhawks, the Red Wings have won all three and scored nine goals, including a 5-1 win in December as well as a 4-2 victory earlier this season. The Blackhawks scored four goals in the opening matchup of the 2023 season to sneak a win, but they will have to improve their defense to perform well against the Red Wings, who have been scoring goals all season. This season, both teams have had different levels of success. It will be important for the Blackhawks to sharpen up their defense and look for ways to attack the Red Wings' flaws.
|Date
|Results
|Sep 28, 2024
|Red Wings 2-0 Blackhawks
|Sep 26, 2024
|Red Wings 4-2 Blackhawks
|Feb 26, 2024
|Red Wings 3-2 Blackhawks
|Dec 01, 2023
|Red Wings 5-1 Blackhawks
|Oct 04, 2023
|Blackhawks 4-2 Red Wings