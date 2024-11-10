How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Minnesota Wild NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling NHL clash between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild is set to take place on November 10, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.
The Blackhawks are 10th across the league with a 22.2% rate of success on the power play, just ahead of the Wild, who are 11th with a 20.9% rate of success.
The Wild's penalty kill is only 66.7% effective, which is one of the worst in the league and ranks 30th. Chicago, on the other hand, has a better penalty kill, at 77.8%, but they are still only 19th in the league.
There is room for improvement on both teams' face-off records. Chicago is ranked 30th with a 45.2 percent win rate, and Minnesota is ranked 24th with a 48% rate.
Chicago Blackhawks vs Minnesota Wild: Date and puck-drop time
The Chicago Blackhawks will take on the Minnesota Wild in a highly anticipated NHL game on November 10, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at United Center, in Chicago, Illinois.
|Date
|November 10, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
|Venue
|United Center
|Location
|Chicago, Illinois
How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Minnesota Wild on TV & stream live online
TV channels: SN360, TVAS, CHSN, FDSNNO, FDSNWI
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Chicago Blackhawks vs Minnesota Wild team news
Chicago Blackhawks team news
Petr Mrazek has a record of 4-7-0, a 3.02 GAA, along with a .898 SV%, but he still has not sealed a game this season.
Arvid Soderblom is a little better, with a record of 1-2-1, a solid 2.27 GAA, along a .933 SV%, but he still does not have a game shutout.
Connor Bedard has 13 points (three goals, ten assists).
Chicago Blackhawks Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Alec Martinez
|Lower body injury
|Out
|Laurent Brossoit
|Knee injury
|Out
Minnesota Wild team news
Filip Gustavsson has an effective 6-2-1 mark, and a 2.33 GAA including a .917 SV%, but he has not recorded a shutout yet.
Marc-Andre Fleury stays perfect in regulation, with a record of 3-0-1, and a 2.70 goals against average, with a .904 save percentage.
Kirill Kaprizov has 24 points, including seven goals and seventeen assists.
Minnesota Wild Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Troy Grosenick
|Right knee injury
|Out for Season
Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild head-to-head record
In their last five games against each other, the Minnesota Wild have crushed the Blackhawks, winning all five by a large margin. In their most recent games, in October 2024, the Wild beat the Blackhawks by results of 6-1 and 7-2, making it clear that they were better on offense. The Wild additionally performed perfectly on defense, giving up only five goals in these five games, which includes a shutout on the eighth of April in 2024. Chicago has had trouble scoring against Minnesota; they only score one goal on average in these games. Based on this trend, Minnesota looks like it will be able to keep doing well. They will probably use both strong offensive moves and defensive tension to hold Chicago on the back foot.
|Date
|Results
|Oct 05, 2024
|Wild 6-1 Blackhawks
|Oct 02, 2024
|Wild 7-2 Blackhawks
|Apr 08, 2024
|Wild 4-0 Blackhawks
|Feb 08, 2024
|Wild 2-1 Blackhawks
|Dec 04, 2023
|Wild 4-1 Blackhawks