How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Minnesota Wild NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild, including how to watch and team news.

The thrilling NHL clash between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild is set to take place on November 10, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Blackhawks are 10th across the league with a 22.2% rate of success on the power play, just ahead of the Wild, who are 11th with a 20.9% rate of success.

The Wild's penalty kill is only 66.7% effective, which is one of the worst in the league and ranks 30th. Chicago, on the other hand, has a better penalty kill, at 77.8%, but they are still only 19th in the league.

There is room for improvement on both teams' face-off records. Chicago is ranked 30th with a 45.2 percent win rate, and Minnesota is ranked 24th with a 48% rate.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Minnesota Wild NHL game

Chicago Blackhawks vs Minnesota Wild: Date and puck-drop time

The Chicago Blackhawks will take on the Minnesota Wild in a highly anticipated NHL game on November 10, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at United Center, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date November 10, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue United Center Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Minnesota Wild on TV & stream live online

TV channels: SN360, TVAS, CHSN, FDSNNO, FDSNWI

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Chicago Blackhawks vs Minnesota Wild team news

Chicago Blackhawks team news

Petr Mrazek has a record of 4-7-0, a 3.02 GAA, along with a .898 SV%, but he still has not sealed a game this season.

Arvid Soderblom is a little better, with a record of 1-2-1, a solid 2.27 GAA, along a .933 SV%, but he still does not have a game shutout.

Connor Bedard has 13 points (three goals, ten assists).

Chicago Blackhawks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alec Martinez Lower body injury Out Laurent Brossoit Knee injury Out

Minnesota Wild team news

Filip Gustavsson has an effective 6-2-1 mark, and a 2.33 GAA including a .917 SV%, but he has not recorded a shutout yet.

Marc-Andre Fleury stays perfect in regulation, with a record of 3-0-1, and a 2.70 goals against average, with a .904 save percentage.

Kirill Kaprizov has 24 points, including seven goals and seventeen assists.

Minnesota Wild Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Troy Grosenick Right knee injury Out for Season

Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild head-to-head record

In their last five games against each other, the Minnesota Wild have crushed the Blackhawks, winning all five by a large margin. In their most recent games, in October 2024, the Wild beat the Blackhawks by results of 6-1 and 7-2, making it clear that they were better on offense. The Wild additionally performed perfectly on defense, giving up only five goals in these five games, which includes a shutout on the eighth of April in 2024. Chicago has had trouble scoring against Minnesota; they only score one goal on average in these games. Based on this trend, Minnesota looks like it will be able to keep doing well. They will probably use both strong offensive moves and defensive tension to hold Chicago on the back foot.

Date Results Oct 05, 2024 Wild 6-1 Blackhawks Oct 02, 2024 Wild 7-2 Blackhawks Apr 08, 2024 Wild 4-0 Blackhawks Feb 08, 2024 Wild 2-1 Blackhawks Dec 04, 2023 Wild 4-1 Blackhawks

