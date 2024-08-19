How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Buffalo Sabres NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Buffalo Sabres, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Chicago Blackhawks are ready to host the Buffalo Sabres in a highly anticipated NHL game on October 19, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Chicago Blackhawks are 1-2-1 while the Buffalo Sabres are 1-3-1. Furthermore, the penalty kill for Chicago is 77.8%, which is 18th in the league. The penalty kill for Buffalo is 72.2%, which is 22nd.

The face-off circle isn't particularly strong for either team, but Buffalo has a slight edge: they win 48.3% of draws, which ranks them 18th in the league, while Chicago only wins 43.8% of draws, which ranks them last across the league at 31st.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Buffalo Sabres NHL game, plus plenty more.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Buffalo Sabres: Date and puck-drop time

The Chicago Blackhawks and the Buffalo Sabres will square off against each other in a thrilling NHL game on October 19, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date October 19, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue United Center Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Buffalo Sabres on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CHSN, MSG-B

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Buffalo Sabres team news

Chicago Blackhawks team news

Petr Mrazek has a 1-2 record with a 2.71 goals against average and a good .911 save percentage for the Blackhawks this season, but he hasn't shut out any teams yet.

Arvid Soderblom has a great 1.98 GAA and a .943 save percentage, which shows potential in his 0-0-1 start.

On offense, Teuvo Teravainen has 5 points so far, with 3 goals and 2 assists.

Chicago Blackhawks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Artyom Levshunov Foot injury Out Laurent Brossoit Knee injury Out

Buffalo Sabres team news

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has had a tough season for the Sabres. He has gone 0-2-1 with a 3.69 goals-against average along with a .874 save percentage, and he is still looking for the first win as well as a shutout of the season.

Devin Levi has gone 1-1-0 with a 2.57 goals-against average and a solid .919 save percentage.

Alex Tuch has 6 points so far, with 2 goals along with 4 assists.

Buffalo Sabres injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Nicolas Aube-Kubel Lower body injury Out

Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres head-to-head record

The Buffalo Sabres have crushed the Chicago Blackhawks in their last five meetings, winning four of those five games. The last time this happened was on the nineteenth of January 2024, when the Sabres shut out Chicago 3-0, showing that they could stop their offense. They also won close games by one goal in November 2023 along October 2022, including one in overtime that ended 3-2. The Blackhawks only won one game during this time, a close 4–3 win in January 2023. In these recent games, Buffalo has always found a way to beat the Blackhawks. If they can keep up this manner, they might be able to keep winning, especially since the Blackhawks have trouble keeping up with Buffalo's offensive pressure.

Date Results Jan 19, 2024 Sabres 3-0 Blackhawks Nov 20, 2023 Sabres 3-2 Blackhawks Jan 18, 2023 Blackhawks 4-3 Sabres Oct 30, 2022 Sabres 4-3 Blackhawks Apr 30, 2022 Sabres 3-2 Blackhawks

More NHL news and coverage