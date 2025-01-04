How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Rangers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the New York Rangers, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage NHL action between the Chicago Blackhawks and the New York Rangers is set to take place on January 5, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT.

The Rangers are in 23rd place in the league with a 17.8% rate of success on the power play, just behind the Blackhawks who have a 23.5% success rate.

The Blackhawks have an 84.1% penalty kill percentage, which is ranked fourth in the league, and the Rangers have an 84.9% penalty kill percentage, which is placed at third place.

Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Rangers: Date and puck-drop time

The Chicago Blackhawks and the New York Rangers will clash with each other in an exciting NHL game on January 5, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date January 5, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue United Center Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Rangers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: ESPN+

Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Rangers team news

Chicago Blackhawks team news

Petr Mrazek has a 7-14-1 record, a 3.23 GAA, and a .893 SV%.

Arvid Soderblom has a 5-9-1 record, a 2.78 GAA, and a .907 SV%.

Connor Bedard has 33 points, which includes ten goals and 23 assists.

Chicago Blackhawks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alec Martinez Neck injury Day-to-Day Laurent Brossoit Knee injury Out

New York Rangers team news

Jonathan Quick has performed great in goal, with a record of 6-4-0, a 2.54 goals against average, a .913 save percentage, and two shutouts.

Artemi Panarin has 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists).

Adam Fox scores 1 goal, setting up 27 assists, and getting 23:39 of ice time per game.

New York Rangers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Igor Shesterkin Upper body injury Out

Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers head-to-head record

Based on the last five head-to-head games between the Chicago Blackhawks and the New York Rangers, the series has been pretty even, with the Rangers winning three of the last five games. The Rangers won 4–3 on the 10th of February 2024, and 4–1 on the fifth of January 2024. The most recent game was on the 10th of December 2024, and the Blackhawks barely beat the Rangers 2-1. On the 19th of December 2022, the Rangers beat the Blackhawks 7-1, but on December 4, 2022, they lost 5-2. The Rangers have been executing better lately, especially at home, so they might be the better team in this matchup. However, the Blackhawks will probably want to take the energy from their most recent win into this game.

Date Results Dec 10, 2024 Blackhawks 2-1 Rangers Feb 10, 2024 Rangers 4-3 Blackhawks Jan 05, 2024 Rangers 4-1 Blackhawks Dec 19, 2022 Rangers 7-1 Blackhawks Dec 04, 2022 Blackhawks 5-2 Rangers

