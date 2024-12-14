How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Islanders NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Chicago Blackhawks are ready to host the New York Islanders to open a high-voltage NHL action on December 15, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT.
The Islanders are near the bottom of the league, rated 31st with a low 12.8% win percentage, while the Blackhawks, who are ranked 11th with a 24% win percentage, have a strong power play.
The Islanders are ranked 32nd in the league with a 65.2% kill rate, which is the least effective in the league. The Blackhawks, on the other hand, are ranked fifth because of their 83.1% kill rate.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Islanders NHL game, plus plenty more.
Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Islanders: Date and puck-drop time
The thrilling NHL battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the New York Islanders will happen on December 15, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois.
|Date
|December 15, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT
|Venue
|United Center
|Location
|Chicago, Illinois
How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Islanders on TV & stream live online
TV channel: NHL Network
Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Islanders team news
Chicago Blackhawks team news
Arvid Söderblom has struggled this season, failing to score a shutout while maintaining a 2-7-1 record, and a 2.74 GAA, with a .908 SV%.
Connor Bedard has 24 points for the Blackhawks, which includes six goals and eighteen assists.
Ryan Donato has 10 goals, one of which was scored on the power play.
Chicago Blackhawks Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Alec Martinez
|Neck injury
|Day-to-Day
|Petr Mrazek
|Groin injury
|Out
New York Islanders team news
This season, Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin has a 9-8-4 record, 2.65 GAA, .910 SV%, and 1 shutout.
Anders Lee has 25 points, which comes from thirteen goals and twelve assists.
Noah Dobson, a center, has scored 3 goals and set up 14 assists. He spends 24:06 minutes of ice time each game on average.
New York Islanders Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Semyon Varlamov
|Lower body injury
|Day-to-Day
|Anthony Duclair
|Leg injury
|Day-to-Day
Chicago Blackhawks and New York Islanders head-to-head record
The Islanders have won four of their previous five head-to-head meetings, including a narrow 5-4 triumph against the Blackhawks on the 13th of December 2024. The Islanders beat the Blackhawks 2-1 on April 2024. In January 2024, the Blackhawks beat the Islanders 4-3. But in their two prior games in 2022, the New York Islanders defeated the Blackhawks 3-1 and shut them out 3-0. Based on their recent games, the Islanders have usually been better, especially when it comes to defense and goaltending. This could give them a small edge moving into this game. To conquer the Islanders' protective depth and Sorokin's reliable goaltending, the Blackhawks will have to put up a strong offensive effort, anchored by Connor Bedard along with Ryan Donato.
|Date
|Results
|Dec 13, 2024
|Islanders 5-4 Blackhawks
|Apr 03, 2024
|Islanders 2-1 Blackhawks
|Jan 20, 2024
|Blackhawks 4-3 Islanders
|Dec 05, 2022
|Islanders 3-0 Blackhawks
|Nov 02, 2022
|Islanders 3-1 Blackhawks