How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Islanders NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the New York Islanders, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Chicago Blackhawks are ready to host the New York Islanders to open a high-voltage NHL action on December 15, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT.

The Islanders are near the bottom of the league, rated 31st with a low 12.8% win percentage, while the Blackhawks, who are ranked 11th with a 24% win percentage, have a strong power play.

The Islanders are ranked 32nd in the league with a 65.2% kill rate, which is the least effective in the league. The Blackhawks, on the other hand, are ranked fifth because of their 83.1% kill rate.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Islanders NHL game, plus plenty more.

Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Islanders: Date and puck-drop time

The thrilling NHL battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the New York Islanders will happen on December 15, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date December 15, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue United Center Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Islanders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Islanders team news

Chicago Blackhawks team news

Arvid Söderblom has struggled this season, failing to score a shutout while maintaining a 2-7-1 record, and a 2.74 GAA, with a .908 SV%.

Connor Bedard has 24 points for the Blackhawks, which includes six goals and eighteen assists.

Ryan Donato has 10 goals, one of which was scored on the power play.

Chicago Blackhawks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alec Martinez Neck injury Day-to-Day Petr Mrazek Groin injury Out

New York Islanders team news

This season, Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin has a 9-8-4 record, 2.65 GAA, .910 SV%, and 1 shutout.

Anders Lee has 25 points, which comes from thirteen goals and twelve assists.

Noah Dobson, a center, has scored 3 goals and set up 14 assists. He spends 24:06 minutes of ice time each game on average.

New York Islanders Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Semyon Varlamov Lower body injury Day-to-Day Anthony Duclair Leg injury Day-to-Day

Chicago Blackhawks and New York Islanders head-to-head record

The Islanders have won four of their previous five head-to-head meetings, including a narrow 5-4 triumph against the Blackhawks on the 13th of December 2024. The Islanders beat the Blackhawks 2-1 on April 2024. In January 2024, the Blackhawks beat the Islanders 4-3. But in their two prior games in 2022, the New York Islanders defeated the Blackhawks 3-1 and shut them out 3-0. Based on their recent games, the Islanders have usually been better, especially when it comes to defense and goaltending. This could give them a small edge moving into this game. To conquer the Islanders' protective depth and Sorokin's reliable goaltending, the Blackhawks will have to put up a strong offensive effort, anchored by Connor Bedard along with Ryan Donato.

Date Results Dec 13, 2024 Islanders 5-4 Blackhawks Apr 03, 2024 Islanders 2-1 Blackhawks Jan 20, 2024 Blackhawks 4-3 Islanders Dec 05, 2022 Islanders 3-0 Blackhawks Nov 02, 2022 Islanders 3-1 Blackhawks

