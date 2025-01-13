How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Calgary Flames NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Calgary Flames, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Chicago Blackhawks will host the Calgary Flames to start a high-voltage NHL game on January 13, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Blackhawks have an excellent 83.9% success rate on the penalty kill, which ranks them fourth in the league. On the opposite end, the Flames have a lot of trouble with this. They rank 30th in the league with a penalty kill rate of 70.1%.

However, in terms of face-off achievement, both teams are ranked bottom in the league. Chicago's face-off win percentage of 44.2% places it in 31st place, only behind Calgary's 45.2% in 29th place.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Calgary Flames: Date and puck-drop time

The Chicago Blackhawks will take on the Calgary Flames in an exciting NHL game on January 13, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date January 13, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue United Center Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Calgary Flames on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Chicago Blackhawks vs Calgary Flames team news

Chicago Blackhawks team news

Petr Mrazek has a 3.13 GAA, a .897 SV%, and a 8-14-1 record.

Arvid Soderblom has a 2.92 GAA with a .905 SV% and a 6-10-1 record.

On offense, Tyler Bertuzzi has 14 goals, including 6 on the power play, and sixty-six shots.

Chicago Blackhawks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Laurent Brossoit Knee injury Out

Calgary Flames team news

Dustin Wolf has been a steady goalie for the Calgary Flames, with a 2.60 GAA, a .914 SV%, and 2 shutouts.

Dan Vladar has had a tough time, with a 3.08 GAA and a .888 SV%, but he additionally recorded two shutouts.

Jonathan Huberdeau dominates the offense with 30 points, which includes 17 goals and thirteen assists.

Calgary Flames injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Justin Kirkland Lower body injury Out for Season Anthony Mantha Lower body injury Out for Season

Chicago Blackhawks and Calgary Flames head-to-head record

The last five games between the Flames and the Blackhawks have been close, with Calgary winning three times. Their most recent win was 6-4 on December 22, 2024. In these games, the Flames' offensive strength has been clear, as they have outscored the Blackhawks. However, Chicago has shown that it can keep games close, as shown by its 4-3 win during January 2024 and 3-1 win in March 2024. With Dustin Wolf performing steadily in goal for Calgary and Tyler Bertuzzi scoring for Chicago, this game could come down to special teams and goalie. Given Calgary's recent success and better penalty kill, they may have a slight edge, but the Blackhawks' toughness can't be forgotten.

Date Results Dec 22, 2024 Flames 6-4 Blackhawks Oct 16, 2024 Flames 3-1 Blackhawks Mar 27, 2024 Blackhawks 3-1 Flames Jan 28, 2024 Flames 1-0 Blackhawks Jan 08, 2024 Blackhawks 4-3 Flames

