How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The highly anticipated NHL game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues is set to take place on December 31, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT.
The Blues are in 27th place in the league with a penalty kill efficiency of only 74.5%, while the Blackhawks are third with an impressive 85.5%.
The Blackhawks have the least successful face-off success rate in the league (43.7%), whereas the Blues are somewhat better (48.5%), placing 25th.
Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues: Date and puck-drop time
|Date
|December 31, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Wrigley Field
|Location
|Chicago, Illinois
How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TNT
Streaming service: DirecTV Stream
Streaming the game with a VPN
Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues team news
Chicago Blackhawks team news
Petr Mrazek has had a tough season with a 7-13-1 record, and a 3.09 GAA, with a .897 SV%.
Arvid Soderblom has a better record of 5-9-1, and a 2.78 GAA, including a .907 SV%.
Connor Bedard leads the team with 31 points, which includes nine goals and twenty-two assists.
Chicago Blackhawks injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Craig Smith
|Back injury
|Out
|Alec Martinez
|Neck injury
|Out
St. Louis Blues team news
Jordan Binnington has a record of 9-14-3, a goals-against average of 2.93, and a save percentage of .895%. He has, however, recorded two shutouts.
Joel Hofer has an 8-3-1 mark, a 2.75 GAA, a .905 SV%, and 1 shutout.
Jordan Kyrou has 31 points, including fifteen goals and sixteen assists.
St. Louis Blues injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Nick Leddy
|Lower body injury
|Out
|Torey Krug
|Ankle injury
|Out for Season
Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues head-to-head record
The Blackhawks and the Blues have encountered each other five times so far, and in those five games, both teams have won some. The most recent game was on the sixth of October 2024, and the Blackhawks won easily 6-2. However, on the 29th of September 2024, the Blues came out on top and won 3-2. The Blues beat the Blackhawks 5-2 on April 11, 2024, and 7-5 on December 24, 2023. Both teams will likely be working to strengthen their weaknesses, like the Blackhawks' problems with the penalty kill and faceoffs and the Blues' problems with goaltending that does not always work. The outcome might depend on how well each team handles special teams and scores when they have the chance, especially with important players such as Connor Bedard for the Blackhawks and Jordan Kyrou for the Blues.
|Date
|Results
|Oct 06, 2024
|Blackhawks 6-2 Blues
|Sep 29, 2024
|Blues 3-2 Blackhawks
|Apr 11, 2024
|Blues 5-2 Blackhawks
|Dec 24, 2023
|Blues 7-5 Blackhawks
|Dec 10, 2023
|Blackhawks 3-1 Blues