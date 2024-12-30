How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues, including how to watch and team news.

The highly anticipated NHL game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues is set to take place on December 31, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT.

The Blues are in 27th place in the league with a penalty kill efficiency of only 74.5%, while the Blackhawks are third with an impressive 85.5%.

The Blackhawks have the least successful face-off success rate in the league (43.7%), whereas the Blues are somewhat better (48.5%), placing 25th.

Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues: Date and puck-drop time

Date December 31, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue Wrigley Field Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues team news

Chicago Blackhawks team news

Petr Mrazek has had a tough season with a 7-13-1 record, and a 3.09 GAA, with a .897 SV%.

Arvid Soderblom has a better record of 5-9-1, and a 2.78 GAA, including a .907 SV%.

Connor Bedard leads the team with 31 points, which includes nine goals and twenty-two assists.

Chicago Blackhawks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Craig Smith Back injury Out Alec Martinez Neck injury Out

St. Louis Blues team news

Jordan Binnington has a record of 9-14-3, a goals-against average of 2.93, and a save percentage of .895%. He has, however, recorded two shutouts.

Joel Hofer has an 8-3-1 mark, a 2.75 GAA, a .905 SV%, and 1 shutout.

Jordan Kyrou has 31 points, including fifteen goals and sixteen assists.

St. Louis Blues injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Nick Leddy Lower body injury Out Torey Krug Ankle injury Out for Season

Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues head-to-head record

The Blackhawks and the Blues have encountered each other five times so far, and in those five games, both teams have won some. The most recent game was on the sixth of October 2024, and the Blackhawks won easily 6-2. However, on the 29th of September 2024, the Blues came out on top and won 3-2. The Blues beat the Blackhawks 5-2 on April 11, 2024, and 7-5 on December 24, 2023. Both teams will likely be working to strengthen their weaknesses, like the Blackhawks' problems with the penalty kill and faceoffs and the Blues' problems with goaltending that does not always work. The outcome might depend on how well each team handles special teams and scores when they have the chance, especially with important players such as Connor Bedard for the Blackhawks and Jordan Kyrou for the Blues.

Date Results Oct 06, 2024 Blackhawks 6-2 Blues Sep 29, 2024 Blues 3-2 Blackhawks Apr 11, 2024 Blues 5-2 Blackhawks Dec 24, 2023 Blues 7-5 Blackhawks Dec 10, 2023 Blackhawks 3-1 Blues

