How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Colorado Avalanche, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Chicago Blackhawks are set to host the Colorado Avalanche to open a thrilling NHL battle on January 8, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Colorado Avalanche beat the Florida Panthers 3-1, with Devon Toews scoring two goals.

The Blackhawks have a 13-25-2 record overall, and their 3-9-1 record across the Central Division makes things even worse. Chicago's goal differential is -36 as they have allowed 137 goals while only scoring 101.

On the other hand, the Avalanche are in much better shape. They have a 25-15-1 record overall, including a 5-5-0 record throughout the Central Division. With 139 goals, Colorado is third in the NHL. They score an average of 3.4 goals each game.

This is the second time this season that these two sides will face each other. In the last game, the Blackhawks won 5-2, with Ryan Donato resulting twice.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game, plus plenty more.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Colorado Avalanche: Date and puck-drop time

The Chicago Blackhawks and the Colorado Avalanche will face off against each other in an electrifying NHL game on January 8, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at the United Center, Chicago, Illinois.

Date January 8, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue United Center Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Colorado Avalanche on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Colorado Avalanche team news

Chicago Blackhawks team news

This season, Ryan Donato has helped the Blackhawks score 11 goals and set up 11 assists.

Tyler Bertuzzi has scored six goals, and set up two assists, over his last 10 games.

Chicago Blackhawks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alec Martinez Neck injury Day-to-Day Laurent Brossoit Knee injury Out

Colorado Avalanche team news

This season, Mikko Rantanen has scored 24 goals and set up 34 assists for the Avalanche.

Artturi Lehkonen has helped score six goals and set up one assist during his last ten games.

Colorado Avalanche injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Oliver Kylington Upper body injury Out Ivan Ivan Upper body injury Out

Chicago Blackhawks and Colorado Avalanche head-to-head record

The Colorado Avalanche have won three of the last five games they have faced against the Chicago Blackhawks, including two shutouts. The Blackhawks got two wins. The first was a strong 5-2 win on October 29, 2024. The second was a close 3-2 win on the 20th of December 2023. And the Avalanche proved they can come back, as shown by their 5-0 shutout wins in March 2024 and 4-0 success previously in the season. The Avalanche's strong offense, headed by Mikko Rantanen, and strong defense make them favorites to bounce back from their loss against the Blackhawks in their last game. The Blackhawks, on the other hand, will want to build on their current success, especially with Ryan Donato along with Tyler Bertuzzi playing important roles. There is a chance that the game will be close, but Colorado's recent performance says that they will probably win.

Date Results Oct 29, 2024 Blackhawks 5-2 Avalanche Mar 05, 2024 Avalanche 5-0 Blackhawks Mar 01, 2024 Avalanche 5-0 Blackhawks Dec 20, 2023 Blackhawks 3-2 Avalanche Oct 20, 2023 Avalanche 4-0 Blackhawks

More NHL news and coverage