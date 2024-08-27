How to watch today's Birmingham City vs Fulham Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Birmingham City and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Birmingham City will play host to Fulham in a Carabao Cup second-round tie at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park on Tuesday.

While the Cottagers enter the competition at this stage, the League One outfit defeated Charlton Athletic 1-0 in the previous round, and both sides have emerged victorious in their respective league encounters at the weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Birmingham City vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Carabao Cup match between Birmingham City and Fulham will be broadcast live on TV on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Birmingham City vs Fulham kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: St. Andrew's

The Carabao Cup match between Birmingham City and Fulham will be played at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Tuesday, August 27, in the US.

Team news & squads

Birmingham City team news

Luke Harris and Taylor Gardner-Hickman are ineligible to participate in the second-round contest after their recent moves to the Blues.

Dion Sanderson is back from his ban but is suspected to be out of action due to injury, so Christoph Klarer and Krystian Bielik would man the defence.

Lukas Jutkiewicz is likely to start upfront.

Birmingham City possible XI: Allsop; Laird, Bielik, Klarer, Cochane; Leonard, Paik; Anderson, Willumsson, Hansson; Jutkiewicz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mayo, Allsop, Peacock-Farrell Defenders: Laird, Buchanan, Klarer, Cochrane, Sampsted, Williams Midfielders: Bielik, Hansson, Miyoshi, Leonard, Paik, Anderson, Chang, Williamson, Khela, Hall, Home, Donovan, Bacuna Forwards: Roberts, May, Jutkiewicz, Dembele, Yokoyama

Fulham team news

It is to be seen if Sander Berge and Joachim Andersen will play a part here, while Bernd Leno may be offered some rest as Steven Benda is given the nod in between the sticks.

Jay Stansfield can face the side he scored 12 Championship goals for last season unless Raul Jimenez starts ahead of the ex-Birmingham loanee.

Fulham possible XI: Benda; Castagne, Cuenca, Bassey, Sessegnon; Reed, Cairney; Traore, Pereira, Iwobi; Jimenez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Benda Defenders: Tete, Bassey, Anderson, Cuenca, Castagne, Diop, Robinson Midfielders: Reed, Wilson, Cairney, Berge, Iwobi, Pereira, Lukic, Sessegnon, Smith Rowe Forwards: Jimenez, Muniz, Traore, Stansfield

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Birmingham City and Fulham across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 18, 2022 Fulham 6-2 Birmingham City Championship September 15, 2021 Birmingham City 1-4 Fulham Championship August 24, 2021 Birmingham City 0-2 Fulham Carabao Cup July 4, 2020 Fulham 1-0 Birmingham City Championship November 9, 2019 Birmingham City 0-1 Fulham Championship

