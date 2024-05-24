Besiktas vs Trabzonspor: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Turkish Cup final

How to watch the Cup match between Besiktas and Trabzonspor, as well as kick-off time and team news.

We are in for a blockbuster fixture on Thursday night as Trabzonspor and Besiktas face off in the Turkish Cup final at the Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadyumu, with the opportunity to lift the trophy and grab a European place on the line.

The 2023-24 season has been a very rough one for Besiktas, who will enter the final day of the league campaign in fifth place. That makes this match even more crucial as the winner of this competition will earn a direct entry to the UEFA Europa League play-off round for next season.

Meanwhile, after finishing sixth in the league in 2022-23, Trabzonspor only need one point in their last league game of the season to earn third place and a Europa League spot. Despite this, they will definitely want to add some silverware to their collection this season.

Besiktas vs Trabzonspor kick-off time

Date: Friday, May 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:45 pm ET/ 10:45 am PT Venue: Ataturk Olympic Stadium

The match will be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Friday, May 24, 2024, with kick-off at 1:45 pm ET/ 10:45 am PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Besiktas vs Trabzonspor online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV in the US and is not available to stream online live. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Besiktas team news

Besiktas will be without the services of Jackson Muleka, Rachid Ghezzal, and Baktiyor Zaynutdinov due to various injury concerns. There are also doubts over the fitness of Ante Rebic and Tayfur Bingol, while Daniel Amartey may miss out due to personal reasons.

Besiktas possible XI: Gunok; Svensson, Sanuc, Uysal, Masuaku; Fernandes, Ucan; Bulut, Muci, Muleka; Tosun

Position Players Goalkeepers: Günok, Destanoğlu, Yuvakuran, Baytekin Defenders: Amartey, Colley, Worrall, Sanuç, Uysal, Svensson, Meraş, Uzunhan, Terzi, Komec Midfielders: Ghezzal, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fernandes, Rashica, Tosun, Zaynutdinov, Al Musrati, Hadžiahmetović, Uçan, Tıknaz, Bingöl, Inler, Vardar Forwards: Aboubakar, Muleka, Kılıçsoy, Muçi, Hekimoglu, Kılıç

Trabzonspor team news

Trabzonspor have just one player unavailable as Trezeguet is dealing with a thigh issue. Huseyin Turkmen is also a doubt due to a hamstring injury.

Trabzonspor possible XI: Cakir; Meunier, Mendy, Denswil, Elmali; Pepe, Gunes, Bardhi; Visca, Onuachu, Fountas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pépé, Onuachu, Fountas, Destan, Bozok Defenders: Trézéguet, Oršić, Bardhi, Višća, Mendy, Özdemir, Gürpüz, Güneş, Şen, Bakić Midfielders: Meunier, Benković, Elmalı, Denswil, Aydın, Fernández, Baniya, Türkmen, Boşluk, Malkocoglu Forwards: Çakır, Tepe, Cevikkan, Moradaoğlu

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/02/24 Beşiktaş 2–0 Trabzonspor Trendyol Süper Lig 17/09/23 Trabzonspor 3-0 Beşiktaş Trendyol Süper Lig 16/04/23 Trabzonspor 0-0 Beşiktaş Trendyol Süper Lig 16/10/22 Beşiktaş 2-2 Trabzonspor Trendyol Süper Lig 03/04/22 Trabzonspor 1–1 Beşiktaş Trendyol Süper Lig

