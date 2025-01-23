How to watch and live stream Ben Shelton vs Jannik Sinner 2025 Australian Open men's semi-final: Head-to-head, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Shelton vs Sinner Australian Open semifinal, stream, TV channel and plenty more

World No. 1 and reigning champion Jannik Sinner dismissed any doubts about his fitness with a commanding performance in the quarterfinals, cruising past Alex de Minaur. The Italian now sets his sights on a semifinal clash against American rising star Ben Shelton, with a spot in the final up for grabs.

Concerns lingered following Jannik Sinner's fourth-round victory over Holger Rune, but the Italian quickly put those doubts to rest with a masterclass performance, quieting a partisan crowd to dispatch Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 in just one hour and 48 minutes.

This dominant display marked the shortest match the top seed has played en route to the semifinals, coming ironically against the highest-ranked opponent he has faced in his title defense. The 23-year-old also extended his impeccable record over De Minaur to 10 wins.

Meanwhile, Ben Shelton is gearing up for his second Grand Slam semifinal and his first since the 2023 US Open. The 21st seed has enjoyed a stellar run at Melbourne Park, reaching his best-ever Australian Open finish and standing just one victory away from a breakthrough major final.

The Atlanta-born star now faces defending champion Sinner in a high-stakes clash for a spot in Sunday’s final. A win for the Italian would mark his third consecutive Grand Slam final on hard courts as he aims to capture a third major trophy. Awaiting the victor in the final will be either Novak Djokovic or Alexander Zverev, promising an electrifying showdown to close the tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Ben Shelton vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open 2025 semi-final clash, plus plenty more.

Ben Shelton vs Jannik Sinner 2025 Australian Open men's semi-final clash: Date and start time

Ben Shelton and Jannik Sinner will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated 2025 Australian Open game on Friday, January 24, 2025, at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The game will start at 3:30 am ET/ 12:30 am PT for fans in the United States.

Date Friday, January 24, 2025 Start time 3:30 am ET/ 12:30 am PT Venue Rod Laver Arena Location Melbourne, Australia Surface Hard Court (Outdoor)

How to watch Ben Shelton vs Jannik Sinner on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Shelton and Sinner on:

TV channel: ESPN, Tennis Channel

Ben Shelton vs Jannik Sinner: Results so far at Australian Open 2025

Jannik Sinner:

First round: vs. Nicolas Jarry 7-6[2] 7-6[5] 6-1

Second round: vs. Tristan Schoolkate 4-6 6-4 6-1 6-3

Third round: vs. Marcos Giron 6-3 6-4 6-2

Round of 16: vs. Holger Rune 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-2

Quarter-final: vs. Alex de Minaur 6-3 6-2 6-1

Ben Shelton:

First round: vs. Brandon Nakashima 7-6[3] 7-5 7-5

Second round: vs. Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 6-3 6-7[4] 6-4

Third round: vs. Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 3-6 6-4 7-6[5]

Round of 16: vs. Gael Monfils 7-6[3] 6-7[3] 7-6[2] 1-0 ret

Quarter-final: vs. Lorenzo Sonego 6-4 7-5 4-6 7-6[4]

Ben Shelton vs Jannik Sinner: Head-to-head

Although Shelton triumphed in their first encounter on the ATP Tour, Sinner has since flipped the script, claiming victory in all subsequent meetings. Most notably, the world's top-ranked player has not dropped a set in their last four matchups, although several tightly contested tie-breaks have tested his mettle.

Sinner boasts an impressive 9-1 record in his last 10 matches against left-handed opponents, with his lone defeat in that stretch coming against none other than Shelton in Shanghai two years ago. At Grand Slam events, the Italian holds an even 4-4 record against lefties but has won his last four such matches, defeating Juan Manuel Cerundolo (Wimbledon 2023), Corentin Moutet (Roland Garros 2024), Shelton (Wimbledon 2024), and Jack Draper (US Open 2024).

As for Shelton, the 22-year-old has proven his ability to rise to the occasion, with victories over top-10 players in two of his last three encounters—beating Daniil Medvedev at the Laver Cup last year and Andrey Rublev at the Swiss Indoors. However, his overall record against top-ranked players stands at 5-12.

On the Grand Slam stage, Shelton's lone win against a top-10 opponent came in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open, where he defeated Frances Tiafoe. Yet, he fell short in his last two attempts, losing to Novak Djokovic at Flushing Meadows and to Sinner at Wimbledon in 2024.