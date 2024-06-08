Belgium vs Luxembourg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly between Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Belgium are set to play their final preparatory game ahead of the Euro 2024 as the Red Devils face Luxembourg in an international friendly at the King Baudouin Stadium on Saturday.

On the other hand, the visitors will look to enter their UEFA Nations League campaign with the best possible form.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Belgium vs Luxembourg kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT Venue: King Baudouin Stadium

The international friendly between Belgium and Luxembourg will be played at the King Baudouin Stadium in the City of Brussels, Belgium.

It will kick off at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on Saturday, June 8, in the United States (US).

How to watch Belgium vs Luxembourg online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the international friendly between Belgium and Luxembourg is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and Fox Soccer Plus.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Belgium team news

Belgium boss Domenico Tedesco would be expected to deploy Romelu Lukaku in attack from the first whistle, while Youri Tielemans hopes to be included in the line-up.

Players such as Axel Witsel, Jan Vertonghen, Timothy Castagne and Orel Mangala are all likely to benefit from rotations.

Belgium possible XI: Casteels; Meunier, Witsel, Vertonghen, Castagne; Mangala, Onana; Bakayoko, De Bruyne, Doku; Lukaku.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Casteels, Sels, Kaminski Defenders: Vertonghen, Meunier, Castagne, Theate, Faes, Debast, De Cuyper Midfielders: Witsel, De Bruyne, Tielemans, De Ketelaere, Mangala, Onana, Vranckx, Vermeeren, Keita, Engels Forwards: Lukaku, Carrasco, Trossard, Doku, Openda, Lukebakio, Bakayoko

Luxembourg team news

The duo of Sebastien Thill and his replacement in the France defeat on Wednesday, Mirza Mustafic, are unlikely to be available for selection on account of knocks.

As such, Chris Philipps is in line to feature as the replacement in the middle.

Luxembourg possible XI: Moris; Dzogovic, Chanot, Mahmutovic; Jans; Martins Pereira; Sinani, Philipps, Olesen, Carlson; Rodrigues.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moris, Schon, Fox, Cardoso Defenders: Chanot, Mahmutovic, Carlson, Lohei, Selimovic, Jans Midfielders: Ikene, Philipps, Martins, Olesen Forwards: Curci, Jonathans, Sinani, Rodrigues, Videira, Dardari

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Belgium and Luxembourg across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 26, 2014 Belgium 5-1 Luxembourg International Friendly November 19, 2008 Luxembourg 1-1 Belgium International Friendly March 1, 2006 Luxembourg 0-2 Belgium International Friendly November 18, 1998 Luxembourg 0-0 Belgium International Friendly September 11, 1991 Luxembourg 0-2 Belgium UEFA European Championship Qualifiers

