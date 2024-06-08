Belgium vs Luxembourg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Belgium are set to play their final preparatory game ahead of the Euro 2024 as the Red Devils face Luxembourg in an international friendly at the King Baudouin Stadium on Saturday.
On the other hand, the visitors will look to enter their UEFA Nations League campaign with the best possible form.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Belgium vs Luxembourg kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|June 8, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2 pm ET / 11 am PT
|Venue:
|King Baudouin Stadium
The international friendly between Belgium and Luxembourg will be played at the King Baudouin Stadium in the City of Brussels, Belgium.
It will kick off at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on Saturday, June 8, in the United States (US).
How to watch Belgium vs Luxembourg online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the international friendly between Belgium and Luxembourg is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and Fox Soccer Plus.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
RELATED:
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Belgium team news
Belgium boss Domenico Tedesco would be expected to deploy Romelu Lukaku in attack from the first whistle, while Youri Tielemans hopes to be included in the line-up.
Players such as Axel Witsel, Jan Vertonghen, Timothy Castagne and Orel Mangala are all likely to benefit from rotations.
Belgium possible XI: Casteels; Meunier, Witsel, Vertonghen, Castagne; Mangala, Onana; Bakayoko, De Bruyne, Doku; Lukaku.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Casteels, Sels, Kaminski
|Defenders:
|Vertonghen, Meunier, Castagne, Theate, Faes, Debast, De Cuyper
|Midfielders:
|Witsel, De Bruyne, Tielemans, De Ketelaere, Mangala, Onana, Vranckx, Vermeeren, Keita, Engels
|Forwards:
|Lukaku, Carrasco, Trossard, Doku, Openda, Lukebakio, Bakayoko
Luxembourg team news
The duo of Sebastien Thill and his replacement in the France defeat on Wednesday, Mirza Mustafic, are unlikely to be available for selection on account of knocks.
As such, Chris Philipps is in line to feature as the replacement in the middle.
Luxembourg possible XI: Moris; Dzogovic, Chanot, Mahmutovic; Jans; Martins Pereira; Sinani, Philipps, Olesen, Carlson; Rodrigues.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Moris, Schon, Fox, Cardoso
|Defenders:
|Chanot, Mahmutovic, Carlson, Lohei, Selimovic, Jans
|Midfielders:
|Ikene, Philipps, Martins, Olesen
|Forwards:
|Curci, Jonathans, Sinani, Rodrigues, Videira, Dardari
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Belgium and Luxembourg across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 26, 2014
|Belgium 5-1 Luxembourg
|International Friendly
|November 19, 2008
|Luxembourg 1-1 Belgium
|International Friendly
|March 1, 2006
|Luxembourg 0-2 Belgium
|International Friendly
|November 18, 1998
|Luxembourg 0-0 Belgium
|International Friendly
|September 11, 1991
|Luxembourg 0-2 Belgium
|UEFA European Championship Qualifiers