Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. Bayern are second in the league standings, behind Bayer Leverkusen who have already secured a historic title. Frankfurt are sixth and trying to hold onto a European spot in the league table.

Bayern are heading into the fixture on the back of a 5-1 win over Union Berlin. They will be confident of picking up their fourth win in a row. Frankfurt ended their four-game winless run with a 3-1 win over Augsburg.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt kick-off time

Date: April 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 9.30am ET Venue: Allianz Arena

The match will be played at Allianz Arena on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US, with match highlights also made available after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Harry Kane, after netting his 33rd Bundesliga goal against Union Berlin last week, will be eager to find the net against one of the two teams he has yet to score against.

Kingsley Coman, Sacha Boey, Bouna Sarr, and Tarek Buchmann are not expected to feature due to injuries.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, De Ligt, Guerreiro; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Muller, Musiala, Tel; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: De Ligt, Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro, Mazraoui Midfielders: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

Sebastian Rode, Mehdi Loune, and Sasa Kalajdzic will miss this weekend's fixture due to knee injuries, and Jean-Matteo Bahoya is sidelined with an ankle issue.

Frankfurt will need to be at their best to pose a challenge to Bayern, especially at the back with Harry Kane looking for his 34th league goal.

Frankfurt predicted XI: Trapp; Tuta, Koch, Pacho; Dina Ebimbe, Gotze, Skhiri, Max; Marmoush, Chaibi; Ekitik

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trapp, Santos, Grahl, Simoni Defenders: Pacho, Koch, Tuta, Smolcic, Collins, Hasebe, Gebuhr, Bautista, Nkounkou, Max, Buta, Chandler, Baum Midfielders: Skhiri, Larsson, Van de Beek, Raebiger, Ghotra, Gotze, Knauff Forwards: Marmoush, Ekitike, Ferri, Futkeu, Chaibi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/12/23 Eintracht Frankfurt 5 - 1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 28/01/23 Bayern Munich 1 - 1 Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga 06/08/22 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 - 6 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 26/02/22 Eintracht Frankfurt 0 - 1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 03/10/21 Bayern Munich 1 - 2 Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga

Useful links