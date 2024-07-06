Bay FC vs Washington Spirit: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Bay FC and Washington Spirit, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bay FC will play their final game at PayPal Park before the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) goes into a break for the Olympics when Albertin Montoya's side face Washington Spirit on Saturday.

Washington suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of North Carolina Courage in their previous tie, while the Bay aim to register three straight wins following a 1-0 win at Racing Louisville last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bay FC vs Washington Spirit kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET Venue: PayPal Park

The NWSL match between Bay FC and Washington Spirit will be played at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Saturday, July 6, in the United States (US).

How to watch Bay FC vs Washington Spirit online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the NWSL match between Bay FC and Washington Spirit is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and NBC Sports.

Globally, fans can watch the live action on NWSL+, while the live updates can be followed on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bay FC team news

Zambia's Racheal Kundananji, who is among those who will partake in the 2024 Paris Olympics - other than Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria) and Lysianne Proulx (Canada – alternate), will be eligible to return from a one-match ban.

With Kundananji coming back into the XI on the left flank, Tess Boade would move to the right of Oshoala in attack.

Bay FC possible XI: Rowland; Dydasco, Menges, Beattie, Malonson; Bailey, Pickett, Anderson; Boade, Oshoala, Kundananji

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rowland, Lowder, Allen, Proulx Defenders: King, Dydasco, Menges, Beattie, Brewster, Malonson, Pickett, Moreau, Sharples Midfielders: Doms, Castellanos, Shepherd, Conti, Anderson, Bailey, Loera Forwards: Marfo, Oshoala, Kundananji, Camberos, Boade, Hill

Washington Spirit team news

Along with Waniya Hudson and Leicy Santos, Esme Morgan will come to the Spirit but is only eligible to join the team on July 15, while Ani Sullivan remains a doubt due to a knock.

The Spirit also have a few impending Olympians in the roster, such as the USWNT's Trinity Rodman and Casey Kreuger.

Meanwhile, it will be the first game for head coach Jonatan Giraldez in charge of the side.

Washington Spirit possible XI: Kingsbury; Carle, McKeown, Butel, Krueger; Metayer, Hershfelt; Rodman, Bethune, Brown; Sarr

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kingsbury, Bosselmann, Barnhart Defenders: Krueger, Butel, Wiesner, McKeown, Carle, Heilferty Midfielders: Bethune, Morris, Sullivan, Brown, Hershfelt, Stainbrook, Metayer Forwards: Rodman, Silano, Sarr, Ratcliffe, Kuhlmann, Hatch, Ricketts

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Bay FC and Washington Spirit across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 23, 2024 Washington Spirit 2-1 Bay FC NWSL

