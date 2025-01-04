How to watch today's Barbastro vs Barcelona Copa del Rey game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Barbastro and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will take on Barbastro in a Copa del Rey round of 32 clash at Estadio Municipal de Deportes on Saturday.

The Blaugrana enter the cup competition at this stage, while Basbastro made it here after wins over Amorebieta and Espanyol.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barbastro vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa del Rey match between Barbastro and Barcelona will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Barbastro vs Barcelona kick-off time

The Copa del Rey match between Barbastro and Barcelona will be played at Estadio Municipal de Deprtes in Barbastro, Spain.

It will kick off at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on Saturday, January 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Barbastro team news

Andres Barrera is one of the key figures for the Segunda B side with seven goals and two assists in 18 appearances this season, and he should play in support of Marc Prat in attack.

Javier Albin and Ander El Haddadi are expected to complete the three-man attack.

Barcelona team news

Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Lamine Yamal are all confined to the treatment room, with Barca boss Hansi Flick also keeping an eye out for the upcoming Spanish Super Cup match against Atletico Madrid.

As such, Wojciech Szczesny would fancy his debut for the club here, while Ronald Araujo could mark his return after recovering from a hamstring problem.

Dani Olmo and Pau Victor will not be available as the duo are currently not registered for Barcelona.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BAR Last match BAR 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Barbastro 2 - 3 Barcelona 2 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

